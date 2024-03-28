We live in a world rife with negativity and division. Here, social media often amplifies the worst aspects of human nature. The Pew Research Center reports that 69% of adults and 81% of teens in the U.S. engage in social media, a powerful tool for communication. Yet, it mostly triggers negative emotions and contributes to societal unrest. As we witness the heated rhetoric and divisive discourse just around the elections, the potential for chaos looms large. And with unrest comes economic ramifications - a drop in GDP by a 1 percent point, translating to billions of dollars lost in the stock market.

The social scarring effect of epidemics, such as the Plague of Justinian, the Black Death, and the 1830s cholera pandemic, has been a significant factor in causing social unrest. These epidemics can reveal or aggravate preexisting fault lines in society, such as "inadequate" social safety nets or a perception of government incompetence. They can also widen the divide among different ethnic or religious groups or economic classes.

Political anger and cynicism have risen in the United States, both, associated with exposure to political attacks on social media. Public anger has reached a fevered pitch in the last decade, and data show it is rising among American voters heading into the first presidential election since the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Americans utilize social media to access information and news about politics, yet most of the content they encounter in their feeds is angry, uncivil, and offensive. According to a Pew Research Center poll (2022), the American public's trust in government has dropped to its lowest point in decades and views that self-interest and corruption drive government activity has spawned cynicism across the political spectrum.

Furthermore, research shows three out of every ten Americans claim they currently own a gun, with another 11% saying they don't own one but live with someone who does. Approximately half of those who do not already own a gun say they would like to own one in the future.

Compassion, an intrinsic human trait, has found a new avenue for expression and amplification through the internet and social media platforms. It is this historic opportunity that beckons us to revolutionize our world by nurturing compassion and goodwill on a global scale. However, amidst the sea of negativity that inundates our screens, trust and integrity stand as essential pillars for progress.

Recent history does provide compelling evidence of the transformative power of unity and compassion in times of crisis. Incidents like Oslo and 9/11 saw temporary drops in criminal activity as communities came together in solidarity. Yet, the current landscape is marred by fear, hate, anger, and violence, like the death of George Floyd in 2020, which has eroded our capacity to care for one another and perform acts of kindness.

U.S. law enforcement has found themselves increasingly mired in distrust due to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The economic and social ramifications of unchecked negativity are profound, with major unrest events costing billions and exacerbating societal tensions. It is evident that the status quo is unsustainable, and urgent action is imperative. However, amidst the cacophony of problems, the call for solutions remains unanswered.

To counteract this trend, a concerted effort is needed to launch a media-driven kindness movement that transcends societal divides. Henrik Gerner, CEO of Quality Giving Management states, "Making sustainable positive changes takes time. But we need to act as quickly as possible."

Imagine being recognized for holding a door open for a stranger and then having the opportunity to donate a gift card to a child in a remote village halfway across the world. The feeling amplifies emotions and fosters empathy. Social media can facilitate that connection, creating a sense of community and shared purpose that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. This is exactly what Inspiring Kindness aims to do. The positive impact of such a program extends far beyond financial gain. "I believe these small steps can create a domino effect. It is time for a collective awakening - a call to arms for those with the tools to effect real change," Henrik adds. It creates tangible benefits for underprivileged children and their families, strengthening communities and fostering goodwill.

Furthermore, the tax benefits and reputation enhancement associated with philanthropic endeavors serve as additional incentives for financial contributors to take action. By investing in programs that promote compassion and kindness, they not only protect their financial interests but also contribute to the greater good of society.

Small acts of philanthropy can help bridge divides and pave the way for reconciliation, reminding individuals that even in the darkest times, humanity can prevail.

Kindness must reign supreme, for it is the antidote to fear, anger, and hate. It is the manifestation of compassion in action; the ripple effect that has the power to transform lives and communities. And this can even be spread through various social media channels. As Mr. Gerner himself says, "We are not waiting for a disaster to happen to wake up and start showing compassion. We are creating a platform where kindness is the norm, where small acts of humanity can lead to extraordinary change."

Truly, the time for change is now. Humans need to heed the call to kindness and unite in our shared humanity. "Our only mission is to cultivate compassion, but we can't do it alone. Either let the world burn or get on board and give us a hand," said Gerner.