Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian TV presenter and propagandist, on Thursday said Russia should begin using nuclear weapons against Ukraine after the latter allegedly struck the Chonhar bridge.

In addition to using nuclear warheads, Solovyov also said it is time for Russia to consider wiping Ukraine's "decision-making centers" off the face of the earth.

"They're striking bridges on the border between Crimea and Kherson region. We no longer have any option. We must wipe them from the face of the earth... their decision-making centers," Solovyov said. "If our tactical nuclear weapons give us an advantage, maybe it's time? Maybe we simply need to batter them."

Vladimir Solovyov responds in typical fashion to reports that Ukraine has hit the Chonhar bridge connecting Kherson Region to Crimea



— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) June 22, 2023

There are varying accounts of how many bridges were struck in attacks carried out early Thursday morning. Vladimir Saldo, a Russian-backed official, accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of targeting multiple bridges.

"The criminal Kyiv regime committed a barbarous shelling of civilian objects - bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea near Chongar," he wrote in a Telegram post, as translated via Google Translate. "Kyiv terrorists want to intimidate Kherson residents, sow panic among the population, but they will not be able to do this. We are able to repair bridges quickly: the passage of cars will be restored in the very near future."

Saldo's post was accompanied by photographs showing a massive hole in the Chonhar bridge. Another photo showed damage on the surface of a smaller bridge running alongside Chonhar.

Similar comments were made by Vladimir Rogov, another Kremlin-backed official in occupied Ukrainian territories. He claimed that the Chonhar bridge was struck alongside an older, unused bridge. However, Kremlin-installed Gov. Sergei Aksyonov said only one bridge was damaged in the attack. He also did not assign blame for the strike.

Chonhar bridge was one of the main connections between occupied Crimea and Kherson Oblast. The bridge allows the Russian army to move military personnel and supplies from Crimea to southern Ukraine. It is also the shortest path from the occupied peninsula to Melitopol and other areas in the southern front, per Ukrainian media.

In total, there are at least five main connections between the peninsula and the mainland, including three key vehicular bridges and two railways.