The Continuing Resolution (CR) aimed at averting a government shutdown on Friday is getting increased scrutiny amid staunch opposition from some Republicans, who are rejecting to support the bill and even issuing not-so-veiled threats against House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership in the Lower House.

Punchbowl News reported on Wednesday that inside the bill's 1,500 pages are two provisions about the lawmakers themselves: one that increases their salaries and another one allows them to opt out of the Affordable Care Act.

The former has started grabbing headlines, especially considering it is the first time such a provision has been included since 2009.

Over the past 15 years Congress actively blocked lawmakers from getting cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA), including language preventing them even if other federal employees do get them, the outlet explained.

However, this provision amends language and changes the scenario. It comes as lawmakers have been pushing for salary increases for years, arguing that the freeze is discouraging potential candidates from running for office. The annual salary for lawmakers is $174,000.

Since 2022 Congress also created a program that reimburses lawmakers for lodging and meal expenses while conducting official business in D.C.

The latter provision allows lawmakers to opt out of the ACA and use the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. Some Republicans have been reportedly trying to overturn the measure for years.

But despite this particular provision, several Republicans have been voicing their opposition to the bill. It has been dubbed the "Cramnibus" by the House Freedom Caucus and one of its members, Rep. Andy Ogles, said it could prompt a leadership challenge next month, according to the POLITICO Playbook. Moderate Republican Nicole Malliotakis said she could also vote against it, the outlet added.

Moreover, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued an ominous warning for Mike Johnson should he move forward with the bill. "The Christmas CR lump of coal comes with a warning. Beware the Ides of March.." said Greene in a post on her X account, a reference to the warning given to Roman emperor Julius Caesar in the eponymous Shakespeare play regarding the date in which he would be assassinated.

Johnson, who has previously criticized omnibus bills and pledged to avoid such practices, denied the legislation falls into this category. He added it will put the party to "put our fingerprints on what those final spending bills are" next year.

The fate of the bill will probably be known soon, as Congress has until Friday night to prevent a shutdown. This one would extend funding until March 14, giving the incoming, Republican-controlled Congress some time to agree on new spending bills.