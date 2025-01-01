KEY POINTS $KEKIUS was not only a top gainer, but it was also among the Top 3 trending coins overnight

$ALCH of the Alchemist AI platform also saw significant gains, along with $AIXCB

$SHIRO, $RBNT, and $CULT suffered double-digit plunges on New Year's Eve

Bitcoin and all other Top 10 largest market cap coins saw small gains

The wide and often wild world of cryptocurrency saw some small gains on New Year's Eve, giving a breath of fresh air to crypto holders who suffered significant losses during the post-Christmas dip.

Bitcoin and major altcoins were all up by single digits Tuesday night, while some emerging memecoins, including the overnight star Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), saw stellar gains.

The Holiday Gainers

Several crypto coins made double-digit spikes even as major assets had just enough to make it in the green.

KEKIUS – Leading the "gainers" pack by a very wide margin, the KEKIUS token surged over 1,200% on New Year's Eve, thanks to tech titan Elon Musk's pump posts and a change of name on X.

– Leading the "gainers" pack by a very wide margin, the KEKIUS token surged over 1,200% on New Year's Eve, thanks to tech titan Elon Musk's pump posts and a change of name on X. ALCH – The native token of the no-code development platform (NCDP) Alchemist AI, gained over 72% overnight amid continuing interest in the convergence of crypto and artificial intelligence.

– The native token of the no-code development platform (NCDP) Alchemist AI, gained over 72% overnight amid continuing interest in the convergence of crypto and artificial intelligence. AIXCB – An AI-driven venture capital initiative backed by a crypto community, aixCB Capital's digital coin increased over 69%, fueled by an increasing interest in supporting early-stage AI-powered projects.

Other major gainers in the last 24 hours were Tri Sigma (TRISIG), which climbed 55.2%, Dolos The Bully (BULLY), up by nearly 60%, and SwarmNode.ai (SNAI), which spiked by nearly 50%.

The New Year's Eve Losers

As crypto communities around crypto coins that made much gains celebrated, other communities were not so much in the mood due to their overnight losses from coins that plummeted during the New Year's Eve festivities.

SHIRO – Ethereum memecoin Shiro Neko, which is based on a white cat, shed over 26% Tuesday night.

– Ethereum memecoin Shiro Neko, which is based on a white cat, shed over 26% Tuesday night. RBNT – Dubbed as the world's first formally verified blockchain, Redbelly Network's native token also lost over 26% even as some crypto users insisted that the dip is a normal part of the process as the digital coin tests previous resistance lines.

– Dubbed as the world's first formally verified blockchain, Redbelly Network's native token also lost over 26% even as some crypto users insisted that the dip is a normal part of the process as the digital coin tests previous resistance lines. CULT – The Milady Cult Coin shed nearly 20%, with the plunge considered by some holders as a "max capitulation dip," which is usually followed by a significant surge in prices.

Many other crypto coins were in the losing list on New Year's Eve, including Adventure Gold (AGLD), Layer3 (L3), ECOMI (OMI), PARSIQ (PRQ), and AI Companions (AIC), which all suffered double-digit losses.

The Trend-Setters

Despite some bloodbaths in lower-ranked digital coins, other cryptocurrencies were propelled by much buzz around them, making them trend across the crypto space.

KEKIUS – Already a top gainer, but also a trending coin in the global crypto market, the meme token truly made a mark during the New Year's eve celebrations in the industry following Musk's seeming support.

– Already a top gainer, but also a trending coin in the global crypto market, the meme token truly made a mark during the New Year's eve celebrations in the industry following Musk's seeming support. OM – The Mantra token of the security-first real-world asset (RWA) Layer 1 blockchain Mantra was trending overnight as some crypto communities discussed the importance of security-first approach in RWA tokenization.

– The Mantra token of the security-first real-world asset (RWA) Layer 1 blockchain Mantra was trending overnight as some crypto communities discussed the importance of security-first approach in RWA tokenization. HAPPY – The Happy Cat memecoin was also a major trend Tuesday after Crypto.com's Onchain Wallet announced that it has listed the token.

It's not easy to get into the top trending crypto list of CoinGecko, but PHNIX, Cookie DAO (COOKIE), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), also made it in.

Major Crypto Coins See Smaller Gains

Meanwhile, the world's largest cryptocurrencies by market cap couldn't go past the gains of the market's top gainers and trending coins.

Bitcoin (BTC) only gained 2.1%, Ethereum (ETH) added 1.2%, XRP logged 3.7% in gains, Solana (SOL) managed to climb 1.3%, and Dogecoin (DOGE) had a 2.7% spike.

It remains to be seen whether the broader crypto market can retain the momentum and continue climbing to give users more fortune in the year of the wooden snake.