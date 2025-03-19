KEY POINTS StilachiRAT can exfiltrate sensitive user data, including crypto wallet information

Big tech giant Microsoft has uncovered a new trojan (RAT) malware, given the name StilachiRAT, that has stealth abilities and utilizes sophisticated techniques in its attacks, and it was specifically designed to breach cryptocurrency wallets.

Aside from attacking crypto wallets, the novel trojan virus also extracts saved information on Google Chrome, making it a serious threat to user privacy.

The computer titan revealed this week that StilachiRAT can utilize various "sophisticated" methods to exfiltrate very sensitive user data, including digital wallet information, clipboard-stored data, and even system information.

"Microsoft has not yet attributed StilachiRAT to a specific threat actor or geolocation," but the company decided to share the information it has uncovered so far due to the trojan's "stealth capabilities and the rapid changes within the malware ecosystem" that pose a serious threat to consumers.

While Microsoft has not observed widespread distribution of the malware at this point, the evolving threat posed by StilachiRAT is apparent.

Microsoft Incident Response researchers uncovered a novel remote access trojan (RAT) that demonstrates sophisticated techniques to evade detection, persist in the target environment, and exfiltrate sensitive data. https://t.co/MJARVBz2zd — Microsoft Threat Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) March 17, 2025

Key Capabilities of StilachiRAT

StilachiRAT has various capabilities, including its ability to "evade detection," among others, but it has some key strengths that crypto users may want to be mindful of, including:

Crypto wallet targeting – The trojan is able to scan for configuration data across 20 different crypto wallet extensions for the Google Chrome browser.

– The trojan is able to scan for configuration data across 20 different crypto wallet extensions for the Google Chrome browser. Reinstatement capacities – StilachiRAT is enabled with "persistence mechanisms," Microsoft warned, which means it utilizes watchdog threats to help ensure it can be reinstated if removed from a particular system.

– StilachiRAT is enabled with "persistence mechanisms," Microsoft warned, which means it utilizes watchdog threats to help ensure it can be reinstated if removed from a particular system. Strong evasion skills – Like some of the most capable threat actors in the crypto industry who have evaded law enforcement over the years, StilachiRAT employs "anti-forensic tactics by clearing event logs, detecting analysis tools, and implementing sandbox-evading behaviors" to avoid being tracked by authorities and sleuths.

– Like some of the most capable threat actors in the crypto industry who have evaded law enforcement over the years, StilachiRAT employs "anti-forensic tactics by clearing event logs, detecting analysis tools, and implementing sandbox-evading behaviors" to avoid being tracked by authorities and sleuths. RDP monitoring – This trojan can actively monitor RDP (Remote Desk Protocol) sessions and can capture active window information, giving it the ability to impersonate users.

– This trojan can actively monitor RDP (Remote Desk Protocol) sessions and can capture active window information, giving it the ability to impersonate users. Data collection – StilachiRAT also continuously monitors a user's clipboard content, actively looking for sensitive data such as passwords or digital wallet keys, swiping the sensitive information.

– StilachiRAT also continuously monitors a user's clipboard content, actively looking for sensitive data such as passwords or digital wallet keys, swiping the sensitive information. Command execution – The malware has strong command execution skills and can accomplish system reboots, log clearing, registry manipulation, system suspension, and application execution.

– The malware has strong command execution skills and can accomplish system reboots, log clearing, registry manipulation, system suspension, and application execution. Data theft – It has the capability to extract and decrypt saved credentials from Google Chrome, allowing it access to usernames and passwords saved in the browser.

Which Crypto Wallet Extensions Does StilachiRAT Target?

There have been several malware over the years, but StilachiRAT is proving to be a danger to the crypto industry as Microsoft unveiled the list of crypto wallet extensions the trojan specifically targets.

Bitget Wallet (formerly BitKeep)

Trust Wallet

TronLink

MetaMask (Ethereum)

BNB Chain Wallet

TokenPocket

OKX Wallet

Sui Wallet

Coinbase Wallet

Braavos – Starknet Wallet

Keplr

Manta Wallet

Leap Cosmos Wallet

Phantom

Math Wallet

Compass Wallet for Sei

Plug

Station Wallet

ConfluxPortal

StilachiRAT can be installed through various sectors, the big tech titan stated, adding that consumers should enhance their wallets or systems' security to help prevent malware threats.