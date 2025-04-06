The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to cancel millions of dollars in federal education grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a 5-4 decision, the Court granted the Justice Department's request to pause a lower court's order that had required the Department of Education to reinstate these grants to universities and nonprofit organizations in eight states. The majority reasoned that recipients could seek financial recovery later if they ultimately prevail in their legal challenges. ​

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent. Justice Elena Kagan criticized the decision, noting that the administration did not defend the legality of canceling the grants. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson highlighted the potential harm from abrupt funding withdrawals, emphasizing that such actions contradict Congress's goals in establishing the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) and Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) programs. ​

The Department of Education had previously canceled all but five of the 109 grants after reviews found "objectionable" diversity and equity training material in the recipient programs. ​

In response to the administration's actions, New York state officials have formally rejected the directive to eliminate DEI practices in public schools, citing a lack of legal authority for such demands. They emphasized that federal funding cannot legally be withdrawn without a formal administrative process. ​

This Supreme Court ruling represents a significant development in the ongoing debate over federal funding for education programs associated with DEI initiatives.​

Originally published on University Herald