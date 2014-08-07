T-Mobile US Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) CEO John Legere is at it again with some real corporate fisticuffs on Twitter, claiming that the Magenta network will be larger than mobile rival Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) by the end of the year.

Wednesday’s major mobile industry news focused on the end of Sprint’s bid it acquire T-Mobile as well as the announcement of Sprint’s new CEO, Marcelo Claure, which prompted Legere to a Twitter tirade hazing Claure on his new role.

However, Legere was none-too-pleased when Quartz suggested that Sprint’s new CEO has to “figure out a way to stop T-Mobile’s John Legere,” in an editorial on Wednesday. Legere responded in his usual cheeky Twitter fashion.

T-Mobile is currently in a huge industry shake up with its Un-carrier initiative. Legere stated in June that the carrier has gained more than 17 million customers since the Un-carrier movement began in March 2013. The CEO now has larger plans in mind. Currently, T-Mobile has about 50 million subscribers, while Sprint is sligtly ahead with 53 million.

Yes, I make bold claims. I said we’d beat @Sprint by end of year and I meant it. http://t.co/YjLWMcn73U #OvertakeSprint — John Legere (@JohnLegere) August 7, 2014

The fast growing T-Mobile is likely on the right track for such a goal, but there is also a possibility that the carrier could surpass Sprint, which is currently the third-largest U.S. network, much sooner.

“T-Mobile was the fourth largest [network] --- It was a distant fourth -- and over the last year and a half it is now almost as large as Sprint,” Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told International Business Times. “I would say next quarter it has a good chance of being larger than Sprint.”

Only time will tell which mobile network will win; meanwhile, Legere is taking bets.