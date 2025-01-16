Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC on Thursday announced a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter as it benefits from booming demand for AI technology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's largest contract maker of chips that are used in everything from Apple's iPhones to Nvidia's cutting-edge artificial intelligence hardware.

The firm said net profit for the three months to December jumped 57 percent on-year to NT$374.7 billion (US$11.4 billion).

That was better than the NT$369.8 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News, and underscores expectations for sustained spending on AI infrastructure from the likes of Microsoft and Amazon.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter rose 38.8 percent to NT$868.46 billion, TMSC said, beating forecasts.

For the full year, net profit reached NT$1.2 trillion, up 40.5 percent.

The firm said last week that net revenue rose 33.9 percent to NT$2.9 trillion.

"We expect 2025 to be another strong growth year for TSMC" as AI-related demand continues to surge, chairman and chief executive C.C. Wei told an earnings conference.

The briefing was held as Nvidia boss Jensen Huang visited Taiwan where the government says the US chip giant plans to establish its Asia headquarters.

TSMC's full year revenue was expected to increase "by close to mid-20s percent in US dollar terms", Wei said.

Taiwan's largest company is at the forefront of the AI revolution but it has been grappling with geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington over technology, trade and Taiwan.

The United States this week tightened controls on high-end chip exports as it seeks to curb the flow of the advanced technology to China.

Wei said the company was still analysing the potential impact from the US restrictions, but it appeared "manageable" and added that TSMC would apply for "special permits" for customers not involved in AI.

The company has been under pressure to move more of its production away from Taiwan, where the bulk of its fabrication plants are located.

While Taiwan is a self-ruled island, China claims it as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

TSMC's new factories overseas include three planned in the United States and one that opened in Japan last year. It is also moving into Europe.

The United States will award TSMC up to US$6.6 billion in direct funding to help build "state-of-the-art facilities in Arizona", officials said in November, finalising the deal before Donald Trump enters the White House.

The funding is part of efforts to revive US manufacturing and secure the country's access to chips.

"Let me assure you that we have a very frank and open communication with the current (US) government and with the future one also," Wei said.

TSMC's expansion overseas drove a surge in Taiwanese foreign direct investment in 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing figures from the Economic Ministry.

Bloomberg said the data showed a "decoupling" from China, with investment in Japan and the United States by Taiwanese companies hitting a record as investment in China stagnated.