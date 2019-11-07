Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that Tesla would launch the Tesla Cybertruck on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. The location and date of the event, the CEO shared are in the opening credits of the futuristic sci-fi movie, “Blade Runner.” It seems that Musk is keeping his promise this time that the all-electric Tesla pickup will be unveiled this month.

Elon Musk first mentioned his desire to produce a pickup truck in April 2017 even before the three Tesla Model 3 had been released. During that time, Musk shared that the Tesla Cybertruck is ready to be launched in 18 to 24 months. For years, the Tesla CEO has been mumbling insights about the revolutionary truck.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

In June 2017, Elon Musk shared on the podcast, Ride the Lightning, that the Tesla Cybertruck will be superior to the Ford F-150 when it comes to functionality. He even compared the all-electric Tesla pickup truck to Porsche 911, which he claimed will be a better sports car. In summer 2018, the Tesla CEO revealed that the tesla Cybertruck would have power outlets that will utilize the 240V high power tools all day without the need for a generator.

Photo: Tesla Inc.

In December, the Tesla CEO said that the prototype of the Tesla truck might be launched in 2019. In January 2019, Musk was hopeful that the Tesla Cybertruck might be ready for launch in the summer. He boasted that the upcoming all-electric truck will be unique and will be unlike anything.

Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2019

Auto enthusiasts and designers have been making renders of the Tesla Cybertruck. In October, Musk commented that the Tesla Cybertruck does not look like anything on the Internet. At present, Tesla is selling three vehicles; the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3 sedans, and the Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle.

Tesla is also planning to officially make the Tesla Model Y crossover available to the market in the last quarter of 2020. The Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck has no official release window yet. But we will surely learn more details about the vehicle on Nov. 21, 2019.