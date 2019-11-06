We only have a few more weeks to go before the expected launch of the Tesla pickup and as the D-day gets nearer, we continue to find some fantastic interpretations of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s most exciting vehicle to date.

Recently, a cool 3D render from a digital media company called TurboSquid made headlines around the net as some say that it could be the closest concept design yet to Musk’s “cyberpunk” vision. The render was created ahead of the vehicle’s upcoming launch event later this month. The Cybertruck, as Musk has called it, is supposed to be publicly shown after its obscure announcement and teaser release during the launch of the Model Y earlier this year.

According to a report from Teslarati, the Tesla Cybertruck, which some have also started calling the Tesla Model B, is set to be shown to the public after initially being announced at the Semi unveiling event back in November 2017.

Speculations regarding the appearance of the truck have been buzzing because Tesla has managed to keep the exact details of the vehicle completely secret. The truck has been subjected to numerous artist renderings in the past, particularly after Musk related comments about the vehicle’s design in an interview with Recode. The enigmatic CEO described the pickup as “gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, ‘Blade Runner’ pickup truck.”

The 3D render from TurboSquid was built according to Musk’s teaser image of a pickup truck from Tesla’s Semi unveiling event in 2017. The concept was said to be available for virtual settings such as video games or training methods that can be used for interactive purposes.

Per the report, the design group said that the rendering is actually up for purchase at a price of $99 on their website. One of the perks is allowing the buyer to “open” the doors of the 3D render and getting a possible glimpse of the truck’s interior.

The rendering vehicle demonstrates four available passenger seats, with the driver’s seat located in the center of the pickup truck. One of its accountable traits is a row of seating arrangements in the rear of the truck that will allow three people to sit comfortably. The dash also features two different kinds of screens which also resemble Tesla’s Semi, a vehicle that features one seat at the center with two different dash screens.

The Tesla pickup is something that’s worth waiting for this November. Musk’s new utility vehicle is going to be really powerful, with claims of a 300,000 towing capacity and 500 miles of range on a full charge. The price tag isn’t bad either — the Tesla pickup is expected to have a variant that costs less than $50,000.

Photo: Emre Husmen