Many Americans who signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, could face an unpleasant surprise this tax season: a bill from the IRS.

Federal officials are warning that thousands of people may owe money because they were signed up for health plans without their knowledge.

Some were switched to different plans or had their income falsely reported to get larger discounts on monthly premiums.

These changes were often made by dishonest brokers or call centers, especially in late 2023 and early 2024.

According to CBS News, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) received more than 274,000 complaints in the first eight months of 2024 about unauthorized changes to health coverage.

These cases can lead to big tax problems. If a person got more in premium tax credits than they were supposed to, they might have to pay that money back — sometimes hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

The problem usually becomes clear when people receive Form 1095-A in the mail. This form shows how much money the government paid toward their insurance and must be reported when filing taxes.

Some, like Anthony Akra and his wife Ashley Zukoski, learned they had been signed up for a plan they never asked for.

A Florida-based broker listed their income incorrectly, making them appear eligible for a full subsidy. Even though they had job-based insurance, the couple received a 1095-A showing they were getting tax credits, and the IRS withheld over $4,000 from their refund.

"I didn't know what the hell it was," Akra said about the unexpected form. It took months, and help from a local navigator program, to fix the error and get a refund.

ACA Users Urged to Act Fast as Caseworker Cuts Slow Down Help

Experts say if you think your ACA plan isn't right, call your state or federal marketplace right away. However, getting help may now take longer.

That's because caseworker teams are being cut, and funding for navigator programs — which help consumers resolve insurance problems — is also on the chopping block.

Former CMS official Jeffrey Grant said the recent federal layoffs will slow down fixes. "The marketplace is twice as big as it was before, and now they're cutting support," he said.

Looking ahead, more changes to the ACA could be on the way.

A new proposal from the Trump administration would shorten the sign-up window, require more paperwork, and end year-round enrollment for very low-income people, USNews said .

These rules aim to stop fraud but could make it harder for some to get coverage. If passed, these changes may start taking effect in late 2025 or 2026.

Consumers are advised to check their insurance status carefully and to watch for updates as the ACA enrollment process continues to evolve.

Originally published on vcpost.com