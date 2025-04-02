While President Donald Trump continues working to find investors to keep TikTok accessible in the U.S., an alternative to the social media app, which is backed by billionaire Mark Cuban, is allegedly being buried by Apple.

Skylight Social was created by co-founder, Tori White, who serves at the CEO, and Reed Harmeyer, who serves as the CTO. They announced their platform was ready to be downloaded from the Apple store on Tuesday in a TikTok video.

Users immediately flooded their comments to inform them that Apple was "doing [them] dirty" by burying the app.

"I typed in 'skylight social' and I got ALL the other sm apps. Yours is wayyy at the bottom of the list. That's ridiculous. Apple - do better!!" TikTok user ncfarmher commented.

White then encouraged the user to "boost" the app by leaving a review.

"I had to search Skylight Social app to find it. Under just skylight social it did not bring it up," another user added.

A third user stated they had to search the app's "name exactly" then "scroll past all meta platforms and twitter first."

"They're threatened. Easy choice to download," they added.

In April 2024, then-President Joe Biden signed legislation that required ByteDance to sell TikTok to a U.S. owner with a year or it would be shut down. Trump is now scrambling to find an owner with BlackRock, a $148 billion investment firm, allegedly considering a partial stake, per Reuters.

Originally published on Latin Times