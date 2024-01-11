In our tech-dominated world, starting a side hustle without a computer might seem challenging. But fear not -- your smartphone can unlock a variety of opportunities for a small business or even some extra cash. Whether you want a simple way to earn during downtime or dream of a full-fledged side business, it's all at your fingertips.

However, before jumping into smartphone-centric side hustles, consider your skills, interests, and the potential demand for your services.

Now, ready to explore mobile-based income? Here are thirty side gigs easily managed from your smartphone.

30.

Pet sitting or dog creche

Starting a pet-sitting side hustle is an easy setup for animal enthusiasts. You can offer in-home care or host pets at your place. Check local permits, and explore added income by marketing pet insurance. Minimal costs for in-home care; initial setup in your home may need investments in kennels. Find clients through apps like Rover or Care.com, or manage bookings independently with Square's free tools.

29.

Dog walking

Love dogs but short on time? Consider a dog-walking side hustle -- perfect for busy schedules. Minimal costs are involved, as owners usually provide leashes, and you can find gigs on platforms like Wag!, TimetoPet, or Rover. Stay independent by managing bookings and payments with Square's free tools. Get exercise while earning extra cash -- a win-win!

28.

Tech set-up

Tech enthusiasts can turn their skills into a profitable side hustle by offering home network, smart device, computer, and phone setup services. Advertise on social media and handyman apps, establishing credibility with certifications and insurance. Costs are minimal, with tools being the main investment. Find gigs on apps like HelloTech and TaskRabbit, or go independent with Square for bookings and payments. Dive into tech setup as a rewarding side hustle.

27.

Start a blog

Consider launching a blog if you love sharing information. Choose a niche like travel, food, beauty, or fashion, and monetize it through ads or affiliate sales. Ads pay per view or click, while affiliate sales earn commissions for promoting products. Running a basic blog costs $50-$100 annually, covering a domain, and website setup through WordPress, Wix, or Squarespace, all offering user-friendly design tools. Explore the best blogging platforms for a perfect fit.

26.

Freelancing

Freelancing stands out as a reliable and flexible side hustle option. Delivering work on a per-project basis, freelancers, including graphic designers, writers, and website developers, can schedule jobs during spare time. Skilled professionals like mechanics, bookkeepers, video editors, and interior decorators also find ample opportunities. Market your skills for free through personal networks, or use platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or Freelancer.com for broader outreach. A personal website adds professionalism, facilitating online invoicing and payments through providers like Square. Explore tax deductions to maximize your freelancing income.

25.

Sell at local markets

Boost your income with a local market and festival side hustle, selling unique goods. Ideal for product-focused entrepreneurs, this in-person venture allows face-to-face connections with customers, aiding brand awareness. Keep startup costs in check by sourcing from suppliers with return policies or offering custom-order items. Platforms like Faire offer unique resale items, and a free Square account simplifies in-person card payments, seamlessly integrating with your Square e-commerce site.

24.

Tutoring and instruction

Capitalize on your academic, artistic, or sports skills with a tutoring and instruction side hustle. In-demand for both kids and adults, it offers flexibility for in-person and virtual sessions. Keep startup costs minimal, and use platforms like Wyzant, Skooli, or TakeLessons.com for marketing, managing gigs, and payments. Alternatively, take control with Square for seamless self-management of bookings and payments.

23.

Digital products

Explore a lucrative side hustle by selling digital products. Leverage your creative talents for minimal costs, creating digital artwork, logos, music, and more. Utilize free tools like Canva, PhotoPea, or Garageband for creation. Monetize by selling on your website, Etsy, or platforms such as Canva, Envato Market, Creative Fabrica, Shutterstock, iTunes, and SoundCloud. It's an accessible and profitable way to turn your creativity into income.

22.

YouTube channel

Explore money-making opportunities with a YouTube side hustle, sharing knowledge, discussing current events, or providing entertainment. YouTube is free to use, and you can monetize your videos with 1,000 subscribers and over 4,000 watch hours yearly. While it takes time, dedicated hustlers can turn it into a lucrative full-time gig. Costs are minimal, with free video creation tools like iMovie, Loom, Canva, and AdobeSpark using your smartphone. Grow your channel with low-cost ads and sharing on social media.

21.

Influencer marketing

Start a side hustle as an influencer by creating engaging content across platforms like an affiliate website, blog, podcast, social media, and YouTube. Earn through affiliate links, ad income, and sponsored content as you grow your audience. Platforms like YouTube require 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of yearly views for monetization. Costs are minimal; launch on free social media and upgrade website features as needed with platforms like WordPress, SquareSpace, or Wix.

20.

Start a podcast

Podcasting is an affordable and accessible side hustle. Record and edit using built-in apps on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Share your content on platforms like iTunes, Anchor, or Buzzsprout, with options for both free and premium plans. Monetize through subscriptions, downloads, and ad revenue splits. Podcasting offers an exciting avenue for a budget-friendly and rewarding side hustle.

19.

E-commerce reseller

Establish a thriving e-commerce reselling side hustle by purchasing and selling items from diverse vendors. Initial costs range from $500 to $5,000+, with affordable starting plans on platforms like Shopify or WordPress with WooCommerce. Optimize earnings by combining conventional sales with print-on-demand, dropshipping, and affiliate blogging. Keep abreast of e-commerce trends to identify lucrative niches and enhance your reselling business.

18.

App testing

Make money by testing apps and platforms for market research firms and developers. While not a business-building side hustle, it offers lucrative payouts ranging from $10 to $150 or more for minimal time commitment. Explore opportunities on platforms like Swagbucks, UserTesting, and Enroll. This no-cost endeavor lets you provide valuable user feedback and earn extra income effortlessly.

17.

Sell artisan products

Turn your passion for crafting into a profitable side hustle by selling handmade goods online and at local events. While there are upfront costs for supplies, platforms like Etsy, your e-commerce website, and social media enable low-cost marketing. For a comprehensive solution, Square or Shopify offers integrated online stores, retail POS apps, and mobile card readers. Monetize your creativity with minimal upfront investment.

16.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping offers a beginner-friendly entry into e-commerce. With platforms like Shopify or WordPress integrated with suppliers like AliExpress, entrepreneurs can sell products without handling inventory or shipping. Minimal upfront costs, lower risk, and scalability make it an ideal model. Focus on website management and customer service to build a successful, cost-effective online business.

15.

Print-on-demand products

Monetize your creativity with Print-on-Demand (POD) products. Transform your designs into profit by adding them to items like t-shirts, mugs, and wall decor. Similar to dropshipping, POD simplifies the process -- just upload your artwork, and the vendor handles printing, packing, and shipping. Use platforms like Shopify, WordPress with WooCommerce, or BigCommerce, integrating with reliable suppliers like Printful, CustomCat, or Printify. Start earning with minimal upfront costs and a hassle-free approach to selling unique, personalized products.

14.

Sell products using retail arbitrage

Elevate your income with retail arbitrage -- an ideal side hustle for keen bargain hunters. Source clearance items from retail stores and resell them online at a profit. Utilize free or low-cost apps like Amazon Seller, Profit Bandit, and Scoutly for efficient price comparisons. Though it involves upfront costs and time commitments, retail arbitrage offers a lucrative opportunity for those adept at finding deals and navigating online marketplaces.

13.

Voiceovers

Monetize your voice by offering services on platforms like Fiverr. Utilize your phone's microphone to record professional voice-overs and get paid for your talent. Whether it's narration, commercials, or audio projects, turn your voice into a valuable asset for clients seeking quality voice-over services.

12.

Online courses

Sell your expertise through online courses on platforms like Udemy, Skillshare, and Kajabi. Use your phone to record instructional videos and edit them with apps like Adobe Premiere Rush or iMovie. Udemy, with over 57 million students, supports iOS, Android, and web. Other options include Skillshare, focusing on creative skills, and Kajabi, an all-in-one solution for course creation, marketing, and sales. TrainerCentral caters to corporate training, while Teachable, Thinkific, Coursera, EdX, and Podia offer various features for course creation and sales.

11.

Design and sell merch

Turn your creativity into cash by designing and selling custom merchandise. Use mobile-friendly design tools like Canva to create unique images, logos, and slogans. Canva offers both free and pro versions with advanced features. To bring your designs to life without upfront costs, utilize print-on-demand platforms like Printify. These services handle printing and shipping when customers make a purchase, allowing you to set prices and pocket the profits. Explore the potential of selling T-shirts, mugs, tote bags, and more with your personal touch.

10.

Food delivery

Join the gig economy and boost your income by signing up for popular food delivery services like DoorDash or UberEats. Enjoy the flexibility of choosing your own schedule as you deliver delicious meals to customers. Whether you have a car, bike, or scooter, these platforms provide an opportunity to earn money on your terms. Start delivering and turning your time on the road into a source of income.

9.

Online surveys

Turn your idle screen time into cash by participating in paid surveys, watching videos, and playing games on your phone. Companies like Branded Surveys and Survey Junkie reward users with points for sharing their opinions. After accumulating points, redeem them for gift cards or cash via PayPal. Explore other platforms like Swagbucks, KashKick, and MyPoints to maximize your earnings for mindless tasks. Make your downtime more profitable with these simple and convenient opportunities.

8.

Sell your mobile data

Earn passive income by selling your mobile data to companies like MobileXpression and Nielsen. Install their software, and your activity is tracked without monitoring private content. MobileXpression rewards weekly with credits redeemable for eGift cards, while Nielsen offers up to $60 in yearly rewards, along with entry into a monthly $10,000 sweepstakes. Turn your unused mobile data into cash and rewards effortlessly.

7.

Sell stock photos

Turn your passion for photography into extra income by selling stock photos online. Platforms like Foap and Dreamstime allow you to showcase and sell your creative images captured on your phone. Foap sells photos for $10 each, with a 50/50 split between you and the platform. Engage in photo contests for additional earnings. Dreamstime offers a revenue share of 25%–50%, with exclusive contributors enjoying a 60% share and bonus incentives. Monetize your photography skills and make money with your smartphone.

6.

Grocery delivery

Explore flexible work opportunities with grocery delivery services like Instacart or Shipt. This side hustle doesn't require any upfront costs and provides a chance to earn by shopping for and delivering groceries. Basic shopping skills and knowledge of grocery stores are beneficial. Simply sign up on the app, choose assignments, follow the app's guidance for shopping and delivery, and manage your schedule and earnings seamlessly. Ideal for those who enjoy shopping and seek a flexible working arrangement.

5.

Social media marketing

Start a side hustle in Social Media Marketing by promoting brands on platforms. Offer services on freelancing websites or approach small businesses. Utilize mobile apps for content creation, scheduling, and engagement. Success demands creativity, marketing insight, and staying updated with trends. Ideal for those with social media savvy, this hustle blends creativity with communication skills.

4.

Sell thrifted items

Engage in a profitable side hustle by selling thrifted items sourced from thrift stores, garage sales, or flea markets. Develop a keen eye for valuable items, hone negotiation skills, and leverage online platforms like eBay, Poshmark, or Depop. Use mobile apps for easy listing, sales management, and customer interaction. Strong photography skills amplify product appeal. Ideal for treasure hunters with a sense of market demand, this hustle offers a blend of thrifting and entrepreneurial satisfaction.

3.

Sell upcycled items

Get creative and make money with upcycling -- repurposing old items into sellable treasures. This side hustle requires creativity, crafting skills, and an eye for market trends. Utilize mobile apps on platforms like Etsy and eBay to sell your upcycled products, manage your online store, market your creations, and communicate with customers -- all conveniently from your smartphone. Ideal for those passionate about sustainability and DIY projects, upcycling offers a perfect blend of creativity and entrepreneurship.

2.

Personal job assistant

As a personal job assistant, you help people find and apply for jobs. This requires good organizational skills, familiarity with job search platforms, and an understanding of resume and cover letter writing. You can find clients through freelancing platforms or personal networks. Managing job searches, applications, and communication with clients can be done entirely on your smartphone through various apps and email. This role is suitable for detail-oriented individuals who enjoy helping others and have a good grasp of the job market.

1.

Design and sell tee-shirts

Transform your creativity into profit by designing and selling T-shirts. Use graphic design tools to craft unique designs. Utilize print-on-demand services like Printful or Teespring for hassle-free production. Set up an online store on platforms like Shopify, Etsy, or social media. Market your T-shirts on platforms like Instagram, collaborate with influencers, and prioritize quality and customer service. Stay legal, analyze data, and adapt to trends for a successful T-shirt business.

Learn the right skills

The digital era has made it possible to embark on lucrative side hustles using just your smartphone. Whether you're a pet lover, tech enthusiast, or creative individual, there are diverse opportunities to earn extra income. With the right skills, interests, and market demand considerations, your smartphone can be the gateway to a successful and fulfilling side hustle. So, seize the possibilities at your fingertips and turn your aspirations into reality.