If you plan to go backpacking this 2024, then you have come to the right place. Here, we have shortlisted some of the most affordable travel destinations for backpackers -- places that will leave you with great memories without breaking your budget.

36.

Kigali, Rwanda

This is a safe and clean city with a focus on sustainable development. Rwandan street food and local restaurants provide budget-friendly meals. Traditional dishes like brochettes (grilled meat skewers), akabenz (fried pork), and plantains are available anytime. Public transportation, including buses and motorcycle taxis known as "boda-bodas," is relatively inexpensive in Kigali. Backpackers can use these modes of transport to explore the city and travel to nearby attractions. Rwanda is known for its coffee, and Kigali has a growing coffee culture. Backpackers can enjoy affordable local coffee in various cafés and coffee shops.

35.

Cebu, Philippines

Cebu, Philippines, is steeped in history, and has several cultural and historical sites such as Magellan's Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, and Fort San Pedro. Backpackers can explore these sites to learn about the Philippines' colonial past. It is also a hub for island-hopping adventures. Backpackers can easily access nearby islands and explore stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs. Malapascua, Bantayan, and Moalboal are popular island-hopping destinations. It is also known for its delicious local cuisine, including lechon (roast pig), danggit (dried fish), and a variety of seafood. Backpackers can savor these dishes at local eateries and markets at reasonable prices.

34.

Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines, offers a mix of cultural experiences, affordable amenities, and diverse attractions that make it an interesting destination for backpackers. Backpackers can find affordable places to stay, especially in areas like Malate and Makati. It is known for its vibrant street food scene. Backpackers can try local delicacies like balut (duck embryo), taho (sweet snack), and various grilled street foods at reasonable prices. The city has several cultural and historical attractions, including Intramuros (the historic walled city), Rizal Park, and the National Museum Complex. Backpackers can explore these sites to learn about the Philippines' rich history.

33.

Amman, Jordan

Explore historical sites and nearby desert landscapes in Amman, Jordan. This is a budget-friendly place that offers fantastic food. Jordanian street food and local restaurants provide affordable dining options. Traditional dishes such as falafel, shawarma, and mansaf are just within reach. Public transportation is relatively inexpensive in Amman. Backpackers can use these modes of transport to explore the city and travel to nearby. The Roman Theatre, Citadel, and the Jordan Museum, have low entrance fees. While not in Amman itself, backpackers can take affordable day trips or join budget-friendly group tours to explore nearby attractions, such as the ancient city of Jerash or the desert landscapes of Wadi Rum. So, it's a no-brainer why this is considered one of the most affordable travel destinations for backpackers.

32.

San Salvador, El Salvador

If you love historic sites, then visiting San Salvador in El Salvador will be an option. It has local markets, such as Mercado Central and Mercado Antiguo Cuscatlán, where backpackers can find affordable crafts, textiles, and souvenirs. Bargaining is very common, so you can find good deals. Backpackers can enjoy budget-friendly outdoor activities in and around San Salvador, such as hiking in national parks or relaxing at nearby beaches like Playa El Tunco. El Salvador is known for its coffee, and backpackers can experience the local coffee culture at affordable prices in San Salvador's cafes and coffee shops.

31.

Tbilisi, Georgia

If you're looking for a unique architecture, vibrant nightlife, and delicious cuisine, then Tbilisi will be the place to go. You can enjoy Georgian street food and local restaurants. Georgia is known for its wine, and Tbilisi allows backpackers to enjoy local varieties at affordable costs. Wine bars and cellars offer a chance to experience Georgian wine culture without having to zero your budget. You can visit the Narikala Fortress, Old Town, and the National Museum of Georgia.

30.

Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi in Kenya is a gateway to safari adventures and wildlife reserves. Kenyan street food and local restaurants provide affordable dining options. Public transportation, including matatus (shared minibuses) and boda bodas (motorcycle taxis), is relatively inexpensive in Nairobi. Backpackers can use these affordable modes of transport to explore the city and its surroundings. You can visit Nairobi's attractions, such as the Nairobi National Park, Giraffe Centre, and Karura Forest.

29.

Ubud, Indonesia

This is a cultural hub surrounded by rice terraces and temples. Warungs are small, local eateries offering affordable meals. In Ubud, backpackers can find a variety of warungs serving authentic Indonesian cuisine at budget-friendly prices. It is also known for its yoga and wellness culture. Backpackers can participate in affordable yoga classes, meditation sessions, and spa treatments. Ubud's markets, such as the Ubud Market and Sukawati Art Market, offer a wide range of products at prices that will not break your budget, including handicrafts, textiles, and souvenirs. Many of Ubud's attractions, such as the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, Tegallalang Rice Terraces, and Goa Gajah (Elephant Cave), have low entrance fees.

28.

Bagan, Myanmar

This place is replete with Burmese street food and local eateries that provide delicious meals. You can try their mohinga (fish noodle soup), tea leaf salad, and Shan noodles. Renting bicycles or e-bikes is a popular and cost-effective way to explore the temples of Bagan. Additionally, local buses and shared taxis are relatively inexpensive, making it affordable to travel within the region. While there is an entrance fee to access the Bagan Archaeological Zone, it is relatively low compared to similar historical sites in other countries. Watching the sunrise or sunset over the Bagan temples is a popular activity, and it can be done without spending much money.

27.

Chisinau, Moldova

A budget-friendly destination with wineries and parks. Moldovan street food and local restaurants provide delicious and affordable options. Traditional dishes like mămăligă (cornmeal porridge), sarmale (cabbage rolls), and mici (grilled sausages) are always available. Public transportation, including buses and trolleybuses, is relatively inexpensive in Chisinau. Local markets, including the Central Market, offer affordable Moldovan crafts, textiles, and souvenirs.

26.

Quetzaltenango (Xela), Guatemala

Quetzaltenango (Xela), Guatemala, is a highland city with indigenous culture. Here, Guatemalan street food and local eateries will give you an opportunity to enjoy meals without breaking your budget. Local dishes like pepián (meat stew), chiles rellenos, and tamales are readily available at reasonable prices. Xela is a popular destination for learning Spanish, and many language schools offer reasonably priced classes for travelers interested in improving their language skills.

25.

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

An ancient city with Roman ruins and a vibrant arts scene, Bulgaria's Plovdiv offers budget-friendly accommodations for backpackers. You can find affordable places to stay, especially in the Old Town area. Bulgarian street food and local restaurants provide delicious meals and traditional dishes like banitsa (pastry), kavarma (stew), and shopska salad are available at reasonable prices. The Ancient Theater, Roman Stadium, and Kapana District, have low entrance fees that you can enjoy.

24.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

If it is a mix of modernity and historical sites in the capital that you're looking for, then Colombo, Sri Lanka is another noteworthy backpacker destination. Backpackers can immerse themselves in this cultural tapestry by exploring different neighborhoods, visiting temples, mosques, and churches, and attending local festivals. The city is home to various historical and cultural attractions, including the Gangaramaya Temple, Independence Memorial Hall, and the National Museum of Colombo. Backpackers can explore these sites to learn more about the country's history and culture.

23.

Guadalajara, Mexico

This place is rich in Mexican traditions, food, and mariachi music. Local buses, taxis, and ridesharing services are relatively inexpensive in Guadalajara. The city's public transportation system makes it easy for backpackers to explore different areas without significant costs. You can visit Hospicio Cabañas, Guadalajara Cathedral, and the Mercado Libertad (San Juan de Dios) during your stay. The city also has vibrant street markets where backpackers can find affordable local products, souvenirs, and crafts. The Tonala Market and Tlaquepaque are popular spots for budget-friendly shopping.

22.

Accra, Ghana

Experience West African culture and history in Accra, Ghana. Numerous attractions in Accra, including the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, W.E.B. Du Bois Center, and the Makola Market, have budget-friendly entrance fees. Accra is known for its vibrant arts and crafts scene. Backpackers can visit local markets like Arts Centre and Global Mamas for affordable traditional crafts, textiles, and souvenirs. Local markets such as Makola Market and Kaneshie Market offer a wide variety of goods at affordable prices. You can bargain with merchants to secure good deals.

21.

Phuket Town, Thailand

A more affordable alternative to the island's popular beaches, Phuket is renowned for its delicious and inexpensive street foo. Backpackers can enjoy a variety of local dishes at affordable prices, from street markets to small local eateries. Getting around Phuket Town and the surrounding areas is relatively affordable. Tuk-tuks, motorbike taxis, and local buses provide cost-effective transportation options for backpackers exploring the island. Exploring the Old Town's colorful streets, visiting local markets, and enjoying the vibrant street art are all inexpensive or free activities that provide a cultural experience.

20.

Istanbul, Turkey

A city where East meets West with affordable food and attractions, you can visit Istanbul's numerous attractions, including Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace, all of which have low entrance fees. Additionally, exploring the city's historic neighborhoods and bazaars is often budget friendly. Also, it has grand bazaars and markets that offer affordable souvenirs, textiles, spices, and local products. Bargaining is a common practice and can result in good deals.

19.

Luang Prabang, Laos

Luang Prabang, Laos, is a UNESCO-listed city with a tranquil atmosphere and is regarded as one of the most affordable travel destinations for backpackers. Here, you can find Laotian street food and local restaurants that provide delicious yet affordable food. The local dishes like sticky rice, laap (meat salad), and khao piak sen (noodle soup) are readily available at reasonable prices. Local tuk-tuks and bicycles are also relatively inexpensive in Luang Prabang. The city is compact, and many attractions are within walking distance, reducing the need for costly transportation. You can visit Kuang Si Falls, Royal Palace Museum, and numerous temples, and also join budget-friendly river cruises.

18.

Brasov, Romania

Surrounded by Carpathian Mountains, and known for Dracula's Castle, Brasov, Romania is another ideal destination for backpackers. Local street food and restaurants provide tasty and affordable options. Traditional dishes like mămăligă (cornmeal porridge), sarmale (cabbage rolls), and mici (grilled sausages) are available at reasonable prices. The city is walkable, allowing backpackers to explore the medieval Old Town and other areas without spending a lot. A lot of Brasov's attractions, such as the Black Church, Council Square, and the Black Church, have low entrance fees. Backpackers can explore the city's history, architecture, and cultural sites and stay within the budget.

17.

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Sihanoukville, Cambodia, is a coastal city with affordable beachside accommodations. Various beaches like the Kbal Chhay Waterfall, and the Ream National Park, have affordable entrance fees. Backpackers can enjoy the natural beauty without spending a lot. Sihanoukville serves as a gateway to nearby islands, such as Koh Rong and Koh Rong Samloem. Backpackers can also find budget-friendly boat trips and accommodations on these islands.

16.

Quito, Ecuador

Explore the historic center and nearby natural wonders in Quito, Ecuador. Here, public transportation is relatively inexpensive in Quito. The city's public bus system provides a cost-effective way to explore different neighborhoods. Quito's attractions, such as the Basilica del Voto Nacional, La Compañía de Jesús, and El Panecillo, have low entrance fees. Backpackers can explore the city's historical and cultural sites without worrying so much about the cost.

15.

Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia, has a white-washed colonial architecture and a relaxed atmosphere. Bolivian street food and local eateries provide tasty and affordable options. Traditional dishes like salteñas, anticuchos, and empanadas are readily available at reasonable prices. Local buses and collectivos are relatively inexpensive in Sucre. Many of Sucre's attractions, such as the Recoleta Monastery, Sucre Cathedral, and the Textile Museum, have budget-friendly entrance fees. Local markets, including the Central Market and Tarabuco Market, offer affordable souvenirs, textiles, and handicrafts. Bargaining is common, allowing backpackers to secure good deals.

14.

Vilnius, Lithuania

An affordable Baltic capital with a historic old town, Vilnius, Lithuania is one that backpackers should not miss. Lithuanian street food and local restaurants provide delicious and affordable options. Traditional dishes like cepelinai (potato dumplings), šaltibarščiai (cold beet soup), and kibinai (pastries) are readily available at reasonable prices. Public transportation, including buses and trolleybuses, is relatively inexpensive in Vilnius. The city is walkable, allowing backpackers to explore the Old Town and other areas within their budget. It also has free walking tours that provide backpackers with the opportunity to explore the city with local guides, gaining insights into its history and culture at no cost.

13.

Pokhara, Nepal

Considered as the gateway to the Annapurna region with stunning lakes, Pokhara is a good place to go. The Phewa Lake, Devi's Fall, and the International Mountain Museum, have affordable entrance fees. Backpackers can enjoy the natural beauty and cultural sites without spending too much. It is also considered as a hub for adventure tourism, offering activities like paragliding, trekking, and boating. Backpackers can find reasonably priced tour operators for these experiences. Lakeside and other markets in Pokhara offer affordable souvenirs, clothing, and handicrafts. Bargaining is common, providing backpackers with an opportunity to secure good deals.

12.

Oaxaca City, Mexico

Rich in culture, food, and traditional markets, Oaxaca City is another destination for backpackers. You can find affordable places to stay here. Many of Oaxaca City's attractions, such as the Santo Domingo Church, Oaxaca Cathedral, and the Ethnobotanical Garden, have low entrance fees. Backpackers can explore the city's cultural and historical sites without a significant financial burden. It also has budget-friendly markets.

11.

Vientiane, Laos

A laid-back capital with French colonial influences, Vientiane is a backpacker-friendly destination. You can find affordable places to stay, especially in popular areas like the city center and along the Mekong River. Laotian street food and local restaurants provide delicious and affordable options. Traditional dishes such as sticky rice, laap (meat salad), and khao piak sen (noodle soup) are readily available at reasonable prices. Local buses, tuk-tuks, and bicycle rentals are relatively inexpensive in Vientiane. The city is compact and walkable, making it easy for backpackers to explore without spending a lot on transportation. Pha That Luang, Wat Si Saket, and Patuxai (Victory Gate), have low entrance fees as well.

10.

San Ignacio, Belize

This is an affordable base for exploring Mayan ruins and caves. San Ignacio offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations, especially in the town center. Belizean street food and local restaurants provide delicious and affordable options. Traditional dishes like rice and beans, fry jacks, and pupusas are readily available at reasonable prices. Public transportation allows backpackers to explore the town and its surrounding natural attractions without a significant financial burden. You can visit the Cahal Pech Archaeological Reserve, the Barton Creek Cave, and the Xunantunich Maya ruins, have reasonable entrance fees. Backpackers can explore the area's rich history and natural beauty.

9.

Hue, Vietnam

This place is rich in history, and known for its ancient citadel. Public transportation, including buses and cyclos, is relatively inexpensive in Hue. The city is compact and walkable, making it easy for backpackers to explore without spending much on transportation. A lot of attractions, such as the Imperial City, Thien Mu Pagoda, and the Perfume River, have reasonable entrance fees. Backpackers can experience the city's rich history without spending all your money. There are also budget-friendly boat tours for everyone.

8.

Cusco, Peru

Cusco, Peru, is the base for exploring Machu Picchu and the Sacred Valley. Peru has a lower cost of living compared to many Western countries. Backpackers can find affordable and comfortable places to stay here. Peruvian street food and local eateries provide delicious and affordable options. Traditional dishes such as ceviche, anticuchos, and empanadas are readily available at reasonable prices. Many of Cusco's attractions, such as the Plaza de Armas, Sacsayhuaman, and Qorikancha, have low entrance fees. Additionally, backpackers can find budget-friendly tour options.

7.

Bucharest, Romania

6.

Antigua, Guatemala

Explore cobblestone streets and visit historic sites in Antigua, Guatemala. It is often considered an affordable travel destination for backpackers due to its low cost of living and budget accommodations. Guatemalan street food and local restaurants provide tasty and affordable options. Traditional dishes such as tamales, pupusas, and atol (a hot drink made from corn) are readily available at reasonable prices. Local buses, shared shuttles, and tuk-tuks are reasonably priced in Antigua. The city is compact and walkable, allowing backpackers to explore its cobblestone streets and colonial architecture without spending much on transportation. Low Entrance Fees to Attractions: Many of Antigua's attractions, such as the Santa Catalina Arch, San Francisco Church, and the Central Park, have low or no entrance fees. Backpackers can immerse themselves in the city's history and culture without significant expenses.

5.

5. Granada, Nicaragua

Enjoy colonial architecture and nearby natural attractions in Granada, Nicaragua. Backpackers can find affordable places to stay, particularly in the city center. Nicaraguan street food and local restaurants provide delicious and affordable options. Traditional dishes like gallo pinto (rice and beans), vigorón, and nacatamal are readily available at reasonable prices. Local buses, shared shuttles, and taxis are reasonably priced in Granada. The city is walkable, allowing backpackers to explore its colonial architecture and historic sites without spending much on transportation.

4.

Kathmandu, Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal, is a gateway to the Himalayas with a backpacker-friendly atmosphere. Kathmandu offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations, including hostels, guesthouses, and budget hotels. Backpackers can find affordable places to stay, especially in the Thamel area, which is a popular hub for tourists. Nepalese street food and local restaurants offer delicious and budget-friendly options. Popular dishes like momo (dumplings), dal bhat (rice and lentils), and street snacks are available at reasonable prices. Public transportation, including buses and microbuses, is quite affordable in Kathmandu. Rickshaws and taxis are also available for short distances, providing cost-effective options for getting around the city.

3.

La Paz, Bolivia

A city surrounded by stunning landscapes and affordable amenities, La Paz, Bolivia, offers a range of budget accommodations. Bolivian street food is both tasty and affordable. Street markets and food stalls offer local dishes like salteñas, anticuchos, and empanadas at budget-friendly prices, making it easy for backpackers to eat well without spending much. Public transportation in La Paz, such as buses and collectivos, is very affordable. The city's layout allows for easy walking, reducing the need for transportation expenses within the city. Many of La Paz's attractions, such as the Witches' Market, Plaza Murillo, and the Valley of the Moon, have low or no entrance fees. This makes it economical for backpackers to explore the city's cultural and natural wonders.

2.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Explore the vibrant capital and nearby historical sites in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It has a relatively low cost of living, making Phnom Penh an affordable destination for travelers. Accommodations, meals, and daily expenses are generally more budget-friendly compared to many Western countries. Phnom Penh offers a variety of budget accommodations, including hostels, guesthouses, and affordable hotels. Backpackers can find comfortable places to stay without spending a significant amount. In addition, Cambodian street food is delicious and inexpensive. Backpackers can enjoy local dishes like Khmer noodles, amok, and grilled meats at street markets and food stalls, contributing to overall savings on meals.

1.

Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam, is rich in culture and history, with affordable street food. It has a lower cost of living compared to many Western countries. This reflects in affordable accommodations, meals, transportation, and other daily expenses. Vietnamese street food is delicious, varied, and extremely affordable. Backpackers can enjoy local specialties like pho, banh mi, and spring rolls at street stalls without breaking the bank. Public transportation in Hanoi, such as buses and cyclos, is inexpensive. Additionally, the city is quite walkable, allowing backpackers to explore on foot without spending much on transportation.

Time to go backpacking

With so many options before you, now may be a good time to start planning for your next backpacking trip. You can choose from any of the most affordable travel destinations for backpackers mentioned above. There will always be one that will fit your lifestyle and your budget.