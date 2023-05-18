KEY POINTS This launch follows the recent Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 5 drop

Fast & Furious fans now have double reasons to rejoice as not only does FastX, the first part of the finale of the film franchise, is releasing on May 19 but its corresponding non-fungible tokens collection is also launching next week.

Veteran toy maker Mattel, known for trademark toy collections, including Hot Wheels and Barbie, will release the Hot Wheels Fast & Furious NFT garage series on May 22 at 09:00 PT. This launch follows the recent Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 5 drop.

The Hot Wheels NFT Garage x Fast & Furious collection will feature cars from various parts of the franchise, including Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger, Brian O'Conner's 1969 Camero, and Suki's Honda S2000. The NFTs will sell for $25 per pack and already appear to be sold out on the website. They will reside on Flow Blockchain.

According to Mattel Creations' website, the NFTs are available at different rarities i.e. common, uncommon, rare, super rare, ultra rare and exclusive. Each pack contains seven NFTs, including four Basic, two Epic, and one from one of the other four rarity types.

By definition, NFTs are assets that have been tokenized via a blockchain. They distinguish from each as they are assigned unique identification codes and metadata. Similarly, Hot Wheels are unique collectibles. Over the years, Hot Wheels has released more than 20,000 unique die-cast models. The company said that with the NFT Garage collection, it has made an epic leap from physical to digital collectibles, for a new generation of fans and collectors.

Similar to the recently launched collaboration between Boss Beauties and Barbie, the Fast & Furious project offers a chance for holders to possess a physical die-cast version of Suki's car if they successfully gather the complete set, further closing the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

The upcoming collection of NFTs will be a superb opportunity for Fast & Furious fans to dive into the world of digitals buying these all-new hot wheels collectibles launching just at the same time as the finale part movie of the series.

On another note, just a couple of weeks ago, Mattel also teamed up with OnChain Studios to introduce a series of digital collectibles called Cryptoys, inspired by Star Wars, in celebration of the unofficial Star Wars holiday on May 4.

The Star Wars collection dropping on May 24 is the latest in Cryptoys pop culture "digital toys," following its previous Masters of the Universe collections with Mattel. Similar to the previous collections, Cryptoys revealed that the Star Wars NFTs will sell for $39.99.