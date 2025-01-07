'What is happiness and how can it be achieved?' is a question everyone asks themselves at some point in their lives. Self-help books, coaches, and societal norms have convinced people that a successful career and a 'white picket fence' future is the key to finally feeling content. Even if they feel stressed and unsatisfied in their relationships or careers, this fantasy makes people believe they're the problem. Stress becomes a daily issue that leads to sickness, loneliness, and many other imbalances that harm the physical and mental bodies.

This conundrum causes too many people to live for moments, not in them. They struggle to focus on the present and fall into outcome-based thinking. When they get a new job, a higher salary, or a partner, they'll be happy. But for now, they're living for the future.

Ricardo Viso, a successful entrepreneur, marketing and business development executive, public speaker, and podcaster speaks from experience on this internal battle. "It's much easier to use external events to regulate our emotions," he says. "It could be big changes like moving to a new city, getting a promotion, or simply buying a nice meal. Even when we use tiny things to give us a sense of happiness, we're leaving our joy to chance. We see it as a condition that isn't always present every day of our lives, and that creates problems in the future."

Outside of normalizing sadness, the modern notion of joy needs tweaking. According to Viso, who offers coaching and workshops to individuals and businesses through Experience Viso, not enough leaders are talking about the importance of enjoying life.

Studies show that a greater sense of fulfillment is the catalyst for more productive employees, higher creativity, and innovation. The innumerable benefits of joy are accessible to everyone, no matter their circumstances.

Viso's own life story is a great example of how joy is a conscious decision. Up until this point, he faced several emotionally scarring events–ranging from his mother's suicide at age 10, obesity, cancer, false imprisonment, and divorce–that might have caused others to admit defeat. While his life wasn't without grief, depression, and shame, Viso has never let these challenges define him.

"Losing my mother was one of the most painful experiences in my life, followed by being diagnosed with cancer and going through a difficult divorce," he says. "I launched Experience Viso two and a half years ago after starting to share my story with young cancer patients and their parents. The more I spoke about how I've maintained optimism despite everything I've gone through, the more I wanted to help others live consciously in a state of joy every single day."

Viso recently became certified as a coach and facilitator, gathering research on the intricacies of joy to design life-changing programs. He's been battling cancer since his diagnosis in 2021 and a reoccurrence in the following years. These setbacks have only been fuel to Viso's proverbial fire, pushing him to connect with more people–parents of children with cancer, entrepreneurs, and the masses.

"I'm not denying my circumstances. If anything, I've come to accept the restrictions in my life and developed a new perspective on my purpose. Tomorrow isn't guaranteed, so why aren't more people living for today? I use this ethos to inform the speeches I create and the kind of life I lead," Viso explains.

With a framework rooted in Recognizing, Identifying, and Consciously confronting obstacles, Viso helps business staff and personal clients find strategies to enjoy their daily activities and change their perspective of the world. By starting with simple activities like reviewing what people enjoy doing or spending time with, individuals can discover small ways to create a joy-filled existence.

Viso's journey from tragedy to joy is far from over. His goal to impact millions with his story of overcoming adversity has also yet to be fulfilled. However, with the upcoming launch of an online community and mastermind coaching groups, this visionary is poised to spread his joy to communities across the globe.

