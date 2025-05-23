President Donald Trump stated that Apple could create computerized production plants in the US to produce iPhones at the same price they are being produced at now after threatening to levy tariffs against the company.

Trump answered questions about a variety of executive orders he signed at the White House on Friday. When speaking to press, one reporter asked him why he was so confident that Apple would be able to shift iPhone production to the US from overseas.

"Oh, they can, and a lot of it is so computerized now. These plants are amazing if you look at them. But they can do that, and actually, as you know, Apple is coming in with $500 billion. So are the chip companies we have," said the President.

"All of the chip companies are coming in with the biggest, $500 billion, $200 billion, $250 billion in spending. But we're talking about the iPhone now and, you know, if they're going to sell it in America I want it to be built in the United States," he continued.

Reporter: What makes you confident that Apple can build in the US at a price that—



Social media users quickly pointed out the fallacies in Trump's arguments, indicating that shifting production to the US would increase Apple's costs.

"Does he really think Apple didn't run exhaustive cost analyses across every potential country - including the US - before deciding where to manufacture? They know exactly what US production would cost, down to the tiniest detail. If it was more profitable, they'd already be doing it," wrote one user.

"So Donald is giving a company less than 30 days to build a complicated factory that will immediately begin producing. He really thinks like that?" wrote another.

"Once again for the MAGA morons in the back, you have to pay higher wages in America; companies are not going to eat these cost increases, just like they are not eating the tariffs, and these additional costs will also be passed along to consumers as price increases," said a third.

"He does so not knowing what he is talking about. Selling a phone 1500$ made in Asia for 10$. Even with robots, US made phone will cost 1500$. Like," wrote a fourth.

Trump has threatened to levy 25% tariffs against Apple if the company does not bring production of iPhones to the US.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump posted Friday morning on Truth Social. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S."

While speaking to the press at the White House, the President indicated that this penalty may soon also apply to other companies.

"It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product," Trump told reporters. "Otherwise it wouldn't be fair."

Originally published on Latin Times