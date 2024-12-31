President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social on New Year's Eve to accuse Senate Democrats of planning to obstruct the confirmation of his Cabinet nominees.

"We just won a Historic Landslide and Mandate from the American People, but Senate Democrats are organizing to improperly stall and delay the confirmation process of many of our Great Nominees," Trump wrote. "They will try all sorts of tricks starting very soon."

Trump urged Republican senators to remain united, adding, "We have a Country to run, and many big problems to solve, mostly created by Democrats. REPUBLICANS, BE SMART AND TOUGH!!!"

Despite Trump's claims, Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm nominees if they stay unified, as they hold the majority. However, some of Trump's picks have sparked significant backlash.

Controversial nominations include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, Kash Patel for FBI Director, and Fox News personality Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Susie Wiles, Trump's incoming chief of staff, has reportedly advised nominees to avoid social media activity to prevent further controversies that might jeopardize their confirmation.

Democrats have yet to announce specific strategies to counter Trump's nominations, leaving questions as to what "tricks" the president-elect anticipates.