Donald Trump was set to meet the leader of Syria and the heads of the Gulf states Wednesday in Riyadh before travelling to Qatar where controversy is swirling over the gifting of a luxury aircraft.

The US president was set to "say hello" to Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa during his last day in Riyadh, after vowing to remove sanctions against the war-ravaged country.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said during a speech at an investment forum in the Saudi capital.

"What I do for the crown prince," he added, before being joined on stage by Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman, who along with Turkey has backed the Sunni Islamists who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December.

The move comes despite misgivings about the direction of Syria from US ally Israel, which has unleashed military strikes on its neighbour both before and after the fall of Assad, an Iranian ally.

Trump will also meet with leaders and representatives from the six Gulf Cooperation Council states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

The diplomatic sitdowns followed a day dedicated to sealing billions of dollars in commercial agreements, with the United States and Saudi Arabia signing a raft of deals involving energy, AI, weapons and tech.

The White House said that Riyadh would purchase nearly $142 billion in arms in what it described as the largest-ever weapons deal.

Washington said that Saudi company DataVolt was set to pour $20 billion in artificial intelligence-related projects in the United States.

Tech companies including Google will also invest in both countries -- likely welcome news for Saudi Arabia which has long faced restrictions securing advanced American technology.

Trump was set to head to Doha around midday.

The tiny Gulf country that is home to a sprawling US air base has also served as a mediator between Israel and Hamas on ending the devastating war in Gaza.

But the stop has largely been muddled by controversy following news that Trump planned on accepting a $400 million luxury plane as a gift from Qatar.

The Boeing airplane would serve as a new, more modern presidential jet and then be put to Trump's personal use once he leaves the White House.

The move raises huge constitutional and ethical questions -- as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One.

Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, on Tuesday vowed to hold up all Justice Department political appointees in protest over the move.

The visit to Qatar comes just days after Washington negotiated directly with Hamas to secure the release of a hostage with US citizenship, Edan Alexander.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, hammered out a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that came into effect on January 19 -- a day before Trump's inauguration -- but failed to end the war.

The initial phase of the truce ended in early March, with the two sides unable to chart a path forward. Israel resumed air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip, blocked aid and pledged to conquer the territory.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would enter Gaza "with full force" in the coming days, saying: "There will be no situation where we stop the war."

Trump was set to finish his tour of the Gulf with a final stop in Abu Dhabi later in the week.