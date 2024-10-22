At the Trump McDonald's event, the 45th president and Republican contender worked a shift at a fast-food location in Pennsylvania.

It set the internet on fire as expected, but the real story is the election's tight link to the current cryptocurrency price swings.

Industry leaders are rallying behind Donald Trump, banking on his pro-crypto policies to spark sector growth. If he wins, we might see a $100k Bitcoin before the end of the year; if not, we might see $10k.

Here's what the crypto industry is staring down, with some of this already baked in off a Trump win: massive global crypto adoption, best time of the year for gains, Bitcoin halving, interest rates lowering, meme coins resurging, china opening up to crypto, US printing money again, AI hype, stock market all-time highs, institutional adoption, banks failing, mainstream attention

That's a mouthful. This is what else you need to know about the last two weeks before the US election.

Trump McDonalds Staged Stunt

What you see is what having harmless fun looks like. This was given in 20th-century America until the 1990s, when nihilistic views settled in. Trump is a product of that era, and that's how he can joke around and be charming to people around him without looking fake like the rest of the politicians.

Okay, now, with that out of the way, onto crypto.

Trump's Crypto Policies Explained

Trump is courting crypto enthusiasts with bold promises, including a pledge to replace SEC Chair Gary Gensler. While he can't directly fire Gensler, Trump could reduce him to a commissioner and nominate a compliant replacement, pending Senate approval.

A crypto-friendly SEC could boost Bitcoin and revive altcoins like XRP and Solana. Also, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas suggests that a Trump win might usher in more altcoin ETFs. Trump's vision to make the U.S. a crypto hub includes forming a crypto advisory council.

Trump's victory should also benefit DeFi and meme coins, with his DeFi project, World Liberty Financial, in the spotlight.

Final Thoughts on Whether Trump McDonalds

This has officially become the most manic election cycle in US history:

Someone tried to blow Trump's head off on LiveTV, and he turned his head at the last second and survived.

Joe Biden dropped out and swapped for Kamala.

"They're eating the cats and the dogs."

The second attempted assassin, who was somehow told of his whereabouts during a "spontaneous" golf game, is caught before he can get a shot off.

Trump sails into the election at peak energy after his McDonald stunt.

It won't get any crazier from here (*knock on wood*), but we'll keep you updated if it does.