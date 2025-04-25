Trump's Meme Coin Skyrockets After Dinner Invitation for Top Holders

President Donald Trump's meme coin, $TRUMP, saw a major price jump on April 24 after an exclusive dinner invitation was posted on its official website and social media.

The invite is open only to the top 220 holders of the coin, giving them a chance to attend a private dinner with the former president.

Following the announcement, the coin's price jumped by 58%, rising to $14.32. Just one day earlier, it was trading at $9.04.

According to CBS News, though the coin is still down significantly from its January 19 peak of $75.35, the news sparked new interest from crypto investors.

The event is set to take place on May 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC. The website claims that guests will "hear close-up, from President Trump, about the future of Crypto." The top 25 holders will also receive access to an "Exclusive Reception before Dinner."

So to balance out the unlocks, the Trump website announced that the top 220 holders of the $TRUMP token can have dinner with him.



Well over six figs to have dinner with the President.



Which is on par pictures from last year’s conference showed dinners priced as high as $50K.… pic.twitter.com/VACzyWGNAz — Chris ☕️ (@ChrisCoffeeEth) April 23, 2025

$TRUMP Coin Rankings Set for May 12 Deadline: Competition Heats Up

According to the site, rankings will be based on how many $TRUMP coins each person holds between April 23 and May 12. "The more $TRUMP you hold — and the longer you hold it — the higher Your Ranking will be," the website explains.

Slim rules apply: no plus-ones will be allowed, and all attendees must pass background checks. The leaderboard updates every hour, increasing competition among investors.

Trump, who has been promoting digital products like NFTs and a platform called World Liberty Financial, continues to show strong support for cryptocurrency.

The Trump coin is not tied to any official government use and is considered a meme coin—similar to others like Dogecoin—that typically have no real-world value.

CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, both linked to the Trump Organization, reportedly hold around 80% of the $TRUMP coins, IBT said. The Trump Organization and White House have not commented on the promotion.

The dinner offer has received sharp criticism from some lawmakers and watchdog groups. Senator Chris Murphy called it "the most brazenly corrupt thing a President has ever done." Tony Carrk from Accountable.

US said, "Trump is openly inviting investors to have a bidding war over who can buy the most access to him."

Originally published on vcpost.com