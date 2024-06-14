Tyson Foods has decided to suspend John R. Tyson, the great-grandson of the founder, as chief financial officer after he was arrested on Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

Police records showed that he was arrested by the University of Arkansas police in Fayetteville, Arkansaw. Aside from driving while intoxicated, Tyson was also charged with making an illegal turn and careless driving.

On the same day of his arrest, Tyson was also released after he posted a $1,105 bond but would be making a scheduled court appearance on July 15.

In a statement, the company admitted being aware of the arrest of Tyson, and immediately went to suspend the founder's descendant. Tyson is the son of John H. Tyson, the Chairman of Tyson Foods, AP reported.

"We are aware that John Randal Tyson, Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested for an alleged DWI,'' the company's statement noted.

"Tyson Foods has suspended Mr. Tyson from his duties effective immediately and named Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer," the statement also highlighted.

This is not the first time that Tyson had run-ins with the law. In 2022, he was also charged with two misdemeanors after he wandered into the wrong house and fell asleep. Reports on the incident at the time of happening stated that he was found by a woman who was living there. After calling the police, the latter identified him through his driver's license, CNN reported.

Thereafter, he issued an apology during an analyst call, saying that he was embarrassed and that he wanted to let everyone know that he was taking full responsibility for his actions. He also apologized to the investors and to their employees.