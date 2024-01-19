For many sales teams in the past, the solution to low conversion rates was to try and brute force the issue by calling hundreds of people a week to increase the chances of success. In the age of automation, the commonly thought-of application of technology is to automate the outreach process, sending out cold emails en masse to hundreds of recipients. However, this blind prospecting approach can backfire, as automated emails are more likely to get lost in someone's spam folder or be ignored because they feel artificial.

As a result, teams today are learning to focus on quality over quantity, which means being more focused and targeted in their outbound efforts. This approach involves a high level of research to pre-qualify potential clients, identify key decision-makers and craft messaging that aligns with the target organization's values, missions and goals.

To help businesses build the highest quality sales pipeline possible, technology startup Ultima Insights has created its sales intelligence platform that identifies top leads that are most likely to result in a sale. The platform can quickly identify signals, triggers, events and context that indicate prospective clients are ready to make a decision. These include mergers, funding announcements, product launches or even leadership changes. Being aware of these provides valuable opportunities for sales teams to connect with prospects in a relevant and timely manner.

According to Ultima Insights, by aligning efforts with these events and the organization's key drivers, sales professionals can ensure their outreach is not only targeted but also resonates with the current priorities and challenges of their prospects. This allows salespeople to spend more of their time selling and less time researching, getting as close as possible to pre-qualifying the client before the first call. The platform also gives salespeople everything they need to have a strategic conversation when they meet with the prospect. By having a more organic sales process, clients feel valued and appreciated, while vendors are well-equipped to figure out the best way to meet the client's needs.

Ultima Insights predominantly works with rapidly growing B2B technology businesses with an average contract value of six figures or more. Each week, it provides sales teams with several qualified leads and a wealth of information about each lead on a custom dashboard, somewhat similar to a dossier on each company. The information is backed by links to sources such as company websites and news reports. The proprietary process, which has two patents pending, is a mix of AI-powered automation and human-led research, drawing on the strengths of both to ensure high-quality information.

"At Ultima, we fundamentally understand that it's impossible to automate a great salesperson, but, with better information, sales teams can enjoy even better outcomes," said Noah Jacobs, co-founder of Ultima Insights. "To put it humorously, we can't find you a date to prom, but we can tell you who's single and most likely to say yes. More seriously, one of our clients, who is the head of strategic sales at a Series A-backed startup, says that Ultima Insights provides the best context for lead generation that they have ever seen. It tells a story, paints a picture and gives them immediately actionable content for high-quality prospecting."