The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. auto safety regulator, has initiated two probes into potential defects affecting Ford vehicles.

Under the NHTSA radar are Ford's recent model-year Ford Broncos and Ford Mavericks, which are reportedly linked to issues with seat belt retractors.

The NHTSA is investigating Ford's April recall of 457,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick small pickup vehicles. These vehicles -- Ford Bronco Sport SUVs (2021-2024) and Maverick small pickups (2022–2023) -- were recalled as they were facing sudden loss of power. A safety issue with 12-volt battery deterioration was the focus of the recall, reported the Associated Press.

The second probe focuses on 113,000 Ford Expeditions from 2019 through 2020. In February, Ford recalled about 78,000 of the SUVs because the driver and front passenger seat belts in affected Ford Expedition vehicles can suddenly and unexpectedly tighten, restraining the occupants without a crash situation.

To investigate at a deeper level, NHTSA has involved its Office of Defect Investigations (ODI) in the probe based on three complaints about the retractors in model year 2019-20 Ford Expeditions, CNBC reported.

ODI later said that Ford, the second-biggest carmaker in America, had issued a recall related to the issue but added that the Expeditions, and potential issues affecting model year 2018-19 Lincoln Navigator vehicles, were not included in it.

"The complaints allege hearing a loud sound immediately followed by the seat belt rapidly tightening," NHTSA said in a release. "The complaints do not allege a crash or impact occurred that may have resulted in the deployment of the pretensioner system. Additionally, the seat belt remains in a locked position after the deployment event."

The company said it is assisting NHTSA in both probes, and has vowed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of its recalls during the previous three years as part of a settlement with the NHTSA. To make sure safety rules are being followed, the carmaker will carefully review every recall that has been submitted since 2021.

Ford is already facing a civil penalty worth $165 million linked to its unfruitful recall of vehicles with a defective rearview mirror issue, Reuters reported.

The carmaker has a history of quality control issues. This time around, CEO Jim Farley has promised to address them directly, promoting advancements to bring Ford's automobiles back to their former glory.