Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to President Donald Trump's 25% tariff against Canada by pulling American-made beer, spirits, wine and seltzers from Canadian stores.

Ford, leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, said starting Tuesday, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario will no longer distribute American booze.

Ford announced the move in a post published on X.

"Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers," he said. "Not anymore."

"Starting Tuesday, we're removing American products from LCBO shelves," Ford said.

"As the only wholesaler of alcohol in the province, LCBO will also remove American products from its catalog so other Ontario-based restaurants and retailers can't order or restock U.S. products," he said.

Ford said now is the right time to buy Canadian-made brew.

"There's never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product," he said. "As always, please drink responsibly."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced over $100 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's tariffs.

Trump said he had also spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday and was due to speak again in the afternoon -- but the White House said negotiations with Ottawa were not going as well.