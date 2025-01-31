President Donald Trump's approval rating at the outset of his second White House term is slightly better than at the start of his first administration, but remains "historically low" for presidents dating back 70 years, according to a survey.

The president's initial approval rating is at 47%, rosier than the 45% at the beginning of his first go-around, but it still places him at the bottom of elected presidents going back to 1953, a Gallup poll taken between Jan. 21-Jan. 27 found.

Trump remains the only president with sub-50% initial approval ratings, according to the survey, which first began tracking the initial rating in 1953.

John F. Kennedy had the highest inaugural approval rating of the commanders in chief, 72%, followed by Barack Obama and Dwight Eisenhower at 68%.

Jimmy Carter was next with 66%, while Richard Nixon registered 59%, Bill Clinton got 58% and Joe Biden and George W. Bush began their administrations with 57%.

Still, Gallup points out, Trump's 47% is among the best he's received as president.

He hit a high point of 49% in 2020 during his first term.

The rating fell to 34%, the lowest of his presidency, when he left office in January 2021 in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Trump's second administration ratings fall along sharp political lines, with 91% of Republicans approving, but only 6% of Democrats doing so.

Among independents, it's 46%.

Gallup remarked that Trump's second administration has been highlighted by his signing a number of executive orders, dealing with an immigration crackdown, a rollback of DEI initiatives, changes in foreign policy and a reduction in government spending.