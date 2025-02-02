President Trump again goaded Canada by encouraging it to become "our Cherished 51st State," promising lower taxes, better military protection and no tariffs.

On Sunday, one day after announcing he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and 10% tariff on Canadian energy, Trump took to Truth Social reiterate why he believes Canada should join the U.S.

"We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don't need anything they have," Trump wrote. "We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use."

"Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!" he continued.

Trump's comments were seemingly in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's swift response to the proposed tariffs.

In a press briefing Saturday, Trudeau warned the tariffs "will have real consequences" for Americans.

"As I have consistently said, tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities," Trudeau stated.

"They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery stores and gas at the pump. They will impede your access to an affordable supply of vital goods crucial for U.S. security, such as nickel, potash, uranium, steel and aluminum," he added.

In retaliation, Trudeau announced Canada will impose a 25% tariff against $155 billion worth of American goods while their supply chains seeks alternatives.

Originally published by Latin Times