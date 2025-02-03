A senior FBI official is rallying his agents after the Trump administration moved to remove employees involved in the investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

James E. Dennehy, the assistant director of the FBI's New York field office, sent a defiant email to his staff, vowing to "dig in" as officials face potential dismissal for their roles in investigating the 2021 insurrection.

"Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the F.B.I. and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and F.B.I. policy," Dennehy wrote, according to The New York Times.

The assistant director's message came in response to a Justice Department directive ordering the FBI to compile a list of personnel who worked on Jan. 6-related cases—raising concerns of a political purge that could affect thousands of bureau employees.

"At least nine high-ranking officials have already been forced out, spreading fear and angst within the FBI ranks," Dennehy acknowledged, NYT reported.

Anxieties were further agitated by a questionnaire FBI employees have been ordered to complete by 3 p.m. Monday detailing the nature of their work related to the investigation and prosecution of Jan. 6 rioters. At this time, the Justice Department has not alleged misconduct against the targeted employees.

Dennehy went on to praise interim FBI leadership—acting Director Brian Driscoll and acting Deputy Director Robert C. Kissane—for resisting immediate removals and advocating for a formal review process.

"They are warriors," he said, commending their efforts to protect career officials from politically motivated firings.

Meanwhile, the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI has condemned the forced resignations as "illegal actions" in violation of civil service protections. "I mourn the forced retirements," Dennehey stated.

Dennehy urged his agents to remain calm and committed, drawing on a particular experience he had as a Marine: digging and hiding in a five foot deep foxhole. "Time for me to dig in," he wrote.