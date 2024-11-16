Venezuelan authorities will free 225 people this weekend who were detained in protests against the disputed reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in July, a source in the prosecutor's office told AFP Saturday.

The release began early Saturday at four prisons in central Venezuela, the source said, a day after prosecutors opened a large-scale review of their cases.

"So far, at least 70 political prisoners have been released," Alfredo Romero, director of the Foro Penal legal aid NGO, said on social media.

Over 2,400 people were arrested during the unrest that followed the reelection of Maduro, which the opposition alleged was fraudulent.

The violence left at least 28 dead and nearly 200 people injured, according to prosecutors. The detainees included 164 minors, 69 of whom remain behind bars.

Detainees' relatives flocked to the prisons where they were being held after reports of the release began circulating on social media.

Alexandra Hurtado, 47, was among several dozen people who waited in front of the Yare 3 prison in north-central Venezuela.

She was wearing a shirt with a photo of her son Oscar Escalona, 23, and the phrase "He's not a terrorist, he's innocent."

"We came today because we heard about it through social media," said Hurtado.

Standing next to her, the detainee's aunt Michell Hurtado, added: "It's a roller coaster of emotions. It's like you are in a maternity ward waiting to give birth."

Prosecutors announced on Friday the review of 225 cases after Maduro said a "rectification" was needed in case procedural errors were identified.

"Anyone responsible for criminal actions... will be punished, anyone who has not had such responsibility will be subject to a review," said Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

Hundreds of relatives had been protesting to demand the release of their loved ones, saying they had no part in the protests.

Human rights activists allege that the detainees are being subjected to abuse, and denied proper food and medical care.

On Monday, detainees' relatives plan to rally in front of the prosecutor's office, demanding that more be released.

"It's not 225, it's more than 2,000 young people unjustly detained!" they said in a call to action.

Saab defended the state's crackdown on opposition supporters after the disputed July elections.

The opposition, tipped by polls for an easy win, published detailed polling-station-level results that showed its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia winning by a landslide.

Opposition protests have largely petered out since September, when Gonzalez Urrutia went into exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Only a handful of countries, including Venezuela ally Russia, have recognized Maduro's victory.