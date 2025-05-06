Five Venezuelan opposition figures who have been holed up in Argentina's embassy in Caracas for more than a year are now in the United States after a "rescue" operation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday.

He gave no details other than to say that the opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime were freed in "a precise operation."

"The US welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas," Rubio wrote on X. "Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on US soil," he added.

The five opposition figures have been sheltering at the Argentine embassy since March of last year, after prosecutors issued arrest warrants accusing them of attempts to destabilize the country.

They are close to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has led a movement against Maduro's government since a disputed presidential election in July year.

Maduro claimed victory in that poll, but several Latin American countries, independent observers and world powers demanded the election commission share results data to back his claim.

The dispute sparked mass protests and a crackdown that left 28 people dead and 2,400 behind bars. About 500 of those remain locked up, though activists say dissident arrests have continued.

Machado celebrated the departure from the country of the group, which had repeatedly denounced prolonged cuts in drinking water supply and electricity service.

"An impeccable and epic operation for the freedom of five heroes of Venezuela. My recognition and infinite gratitude to all those who made it possible," Machado wrote on X.

The Argentine embassy has been without diplomatic personnel since August 2024, following the rupture of relations in response to the government's refusal to recognize Maduro's reelection.

Among those who were at the Argentine embassy were Pedro Urruchurtu, international coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a party created by Machado, and Magalli Meda, head of the opposition leader's campaign.

There were initially six people taking refuge at the Argentinian embassy, but in December 2024 one of them, Fernando Martinez Mottola, surrendered to the authorities and received parole. He died on February 26 due to health problems.

Argentinian President Javier Milei's government expressed on Tuesday "its recognition of the successful operation" that allowed the five people to be "successfully extracted from Caracas and transferred to US soil."

The post-election protests plunged the economic crisis-wracked country into further turmoil, with the United States reimposing sanctions under new President Donald Trump.

Maduro has also clashed with Trump over the latter's mass deportation campaign, initially refusing to take in US deportees, but eventually relenting.

Washington has sent more than 250 Venezuelans who it claims are members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Caracas accuses El Salvador of having engaged in "human trafficking" by taking money to hold the men without charging them with a crime.

US Secretary of State Rubio has been at the forefront of that policy, and has taken an aggressive tone on Venezuela on other issues, too.

In March, during a visit to Venezuela's neighbor Guyana, Rubio appeared to offer the country security guarantees in an ongoing dispute with Caracas over an oil-rich region.

"I have full confidence saying it now as secretary of state -- there will be consequences for adventurism. There will be consequences for aggressive action," Rubio said, addressing Venezuela.

Maduro leads a populist left-wing government -- once headed by the late Hugo Chavez -- that has ruled Venezuela for a quarter century.

Despite a sustained economic crisis that has seen seven million citizens leave the country, the regime shows no intention of relinquishing power.