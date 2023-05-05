What goes up must come down -- and vice versa -- as is the case Friday on Wall Street. After a week of turmoil from the Federal Reserve rate hike, the banking crisis, and the national debt ceiling, U.S. stocks rebounded Friday.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 400 points. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 1.28%, the S&P 500 had gained 1.47%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.73%.

Investors reacted favorably to Friday's data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed a surprising surge in employment. A tight labor market appears to be heating up with 253,000 jobs added in April.

The bounce also comes as the recent problems with regional banks appears to soften. PacWest, the latest bank under pressure, saw its stock rebound by 40% in early trading, and other regional banks were following suit.

Wall Street also appears to be coming to terms with the Fed's benchmark borrowing rate increase earlier this week. However, the looming debt ceiling debate in Congress has many investors watching and waiting.