More than a million people have fled Myanmar's brutal civil war to seek shelter and work in neighbouring Thailand, where experts say nationalists are using disinformation to fuel prejudice against them.

Social media platforms have been flooded by false claims that Myanmar migrant workers were demanding a 700-baht ($21) minimum daily wage -- almost twice that paid to Thais.

One of them attracted millions of views, and a former Thai intelligence heavyweight was among those who shared the images.

Analysts say some Thai authorities deliberately reinforce the nationalistic ideologies that drive xenophobia in the country -- which was invaded by Burma in the 18th century.

That history has mutated into modern fears that workers from Myanmar are "stealing" jobs.

Linn, a 37-year-old factory worker in Bangkok, is still only making the official minimum wage of 400 baht a day after 17 years in Thailand.

"The clip claiming that Myanmar workers are demanding 700 baht is a fabrication", he said.

Nantiwat Samart, ex-deputy director of Thailand's National Intelligence Agency, was among those who amplified the claim.

Last month, he reuploaded three images from different events, falsely alleging they were of migrant workers demanding 700 baht a day.

"Thais have aided war refugees long enough," he posted on Facebook.

"They all should return from whence they came so that Thais have more jobs."

His post garnered almost 500 comments and was shared nearly 15,000 times, more than any other on the issue.

AFP debunked all of his images, but he did not respond to requests for comment.

Thailand and Myanmar share many aspects of culture and religion, but their history also includes centuries of warfare.

Burmese forces invaded in the 16th century, followed by years of battles, including in 1767 when they burned the capital, killed civilians and soldiers and took thousands prisoner.

The story of Burmese aggression is embedded in Thai consciousness from school onwards.

Myanmar labour rights expert Hnin Wut Yee said authorities seek to exploit historical resentments.

"Referring to history or warning against these foreign invasions can trigger the nationalist mindset, or could sustain a sense of togetherness in defence of external enemies," she told AFP.

Migrants from Myanmar have long sought low-paid jobs in the richer neighbour, facing similar fears and prejudices as immigrants around the world.

Since Myanmar was plunged into civil war by a military coup in 2021, millions more have been displaced. Many fled to Thailand.

Thailand's Foreign Workers Administration Office says the number of registered migrant workers from Myanmar has soared from 1.5 million in 2020 to 2.3 million four years later.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates another 1.8 million are working illegally, without them or their employers paying taxes or social security, and without legal protection.

IOM says Thailand has seen a "surge in anti-migrant sentiment and hate speech targeted towards Myanmar nationals", primarily fuelled by disinformation on social media.

Many migrants earn much less than the official minimum, taking low-paid, difficult and dangerous work that Thais are reluctant to do, but many still see them as a threat to their jobs or pay.

Growing migrant numbers are driving anti-migrant misinformation, according to Lalita Hanwong, a historian at Kasetsart University and security advisor to the Thai government.

"This is a coordinated campaign designed to curb the number of Burmese in Thailand," she said, by framing them as "national security threats".

AFP fact-checkers found that the videos of supposed minimum wage protests were old and were of other events.

The most widely circulated was actually shot by a Myanmar migrant demonstrating against high visa and work permit fees.

"I don't want someone to take advantage by manipulating my video," they told AFP, asking for anonymity out of concerns for their job and security.

"Also, I don't want negative impacts in my life because my video was used the wrong way."

The workers have endured prejudice for decades.

"Some Thais really like us due to our diligence and loyalty to our employers," said Cho, a 40-year-old garment worker in Bangkok.

"But at the same time, some may perceive us negatively, that we are taking their jobs."