Lavish wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man resumed Saturday with a star-studded guestlist including Hollywood celebrities, global business leaders and two former British prime ministers.

Billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, both 29, are tying the knot over the weekend in the financial capital Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance.

Saturday will see a blessing ceremony during which the world's rich and famous will greet and pay their respects to the couple at the wedding venue, a 16,000-capacity convention centre owned by the Ambani family's conglomerate.

It follows a formal ceremony and party the previous evening attended by the likes of socialite Kim Kardashian, actor John Cena and former British leaders Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Kardashian shared videos on Instagram showing the professional influencer and her sister Khloe preparing for Friday night's festivities adorned in traditional Indian dresses and ornate jewellery.

Footage shared by the hosts showed hundreds of revellers dancing enthusiastically inside the venue wearing traditional Indian dress.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee were among the hundreds of other famous figures from the business, sporting and entertainment worlds to make an appearance.

"Great wedding!" China's ambassador to India Xu Feihong wrote on social media platform X along with footage of the couple from inside the venue.

"Best wishes to the new couple and double happiness!"

This weekend's celebrations end Sunday with a reception party and cap months of extravagant pre-wedding parties.

Earlier events this year included a party at the Ambanis' ancestral home where a purpose-built Hindu temple was unveiled, and private performances by R&B star Rihanna and Canada's Justin Bieber.

Guests at that gala included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, along with a who's who of India's sporting and entertainment worlds.

In June, the couple embarked on a four-day Mediterranean cruise along with 1,200 guests, with singer Katy Perry performing at a masquerade ball at a French chateau in Cannes.

The Backstreet Boys, US rapper Pitbull and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also provided entertainment.

Anant's father Mukesh is chairman of Reliance Industries, a family-founded conglomerate that has grown into India's biggest company by market cap.

The patriarch is the world's 11th richest person with a fortune of more than $123 billion, according to Forbes, and is no stranger to making a statement when it comes to family marriages.

He held the most expensive wedding in India to date for his daughter in 2018, which reportedly cost $100 million and saw US singer Beyonce perform.

The family's lucrative interests include retail partnerships with Armani and other luxury brands, more than 40 percent of India's mobile phone market and an Indian Premier League cricket team.

Merchant is the daughter of well-known pharmaceutical moguls.