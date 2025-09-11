Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 21st, 2025, PlayNewswire

The WhalePlay team is creating a globally connected, entertaining casino experience that blends fair play, immersive technology, and community-driven engagement.

The platform will progressively roll out high quality betting offerings on top of an enhanced gamified experience subsequent to its beta launch planned for the fall of this year.

The Beta launch will be open to users who have pre-registered on WhalePlay.com and gives early access to the initial phase of the platform.

WhalePlay is committed to becoming the next-generation online betting platform, bringing together proprietary technology, a team with over 30+ years of iGaming experience, and industry world-leading partners including Sportradar and Blue Ocean Gaming.

Sportradar will be powering WhalePlay's platform in a partnership that will shape the future of iGaming. By leveraging Sportradar's NextGen solution, an omnichannel iGaming platform that manages all delivery channels in one unified and easy-to-manage system, WhalePlay will be customized to fit the needs of its users and is set to transform how fans connect and engage within this digital background.

Founder & CEO of WhalePlay: "Our team is brings together decades of operational and technological experience to create a new, modern iGaming experience. By drawing on more than twenty years of expertise in operational software development, we're able to approach challenges with a deep understanding of both technical knowledge and the needs of today's players.Partnering with highly respected names like Sportradar and Blue Ocean Gaming has allowed us to blend proven industry practices with new ideas, ensuring we deliver engaging and secure online experiences. As the industry continues to evolve, especially with the growth of Web3 technologies, we see tremendous opportunity for collaboration and innovation. We're looking forward to working with partners who share our vision for shaping the future of online gaming in a responsible and forward-thinking way."Oscar Brodkin, Managing Director APAC at Sportradar says: "Collaborating with WhalePlay marks a pivotal moment for us as their vision for immersive iGaming aligns with our commitment to technological innovation. By integrating our NextGen solution, we're not just enhancing a platform—we're elevating the entire user experience. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for how innovation drives immersive fan engagement, and we're proud to be a part of this initiative."

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Dejan Jović, CEO at BlueOcean Gaming shares his outlook on the partnership: "We're excited to support WhalePlay with access to our extensive content portfolio and the full suite of GameHub tools. For a dynamic platform like WhalePlay, which blends casino gaming with social and competitive elements, tools like leaderboards, prize drops, and achievements add real value. They enhance the competitive spirit and engagement among players, which is exactly what makes this partnership such a strong fit."

About Blueocean Gaming

BlueOcean Gaming is a B2B online casino software provider with more than 10 years of experience in the online gaming industry. Our mission is to deliver quality online casino software solutions for the clients worldwide. Our game aggregation platform, also known as GameHub, allows casino operators to launch multiple game providers with a single API integration and is currently offering more than 140 online casino, live casino, virtual sports and sportsbook providers and a set of efficient additional features. Our White Label and Turnkey solution provide clients with a complete suite of products and services required to start their own online casino.

More information can be found at: www.blueoceangaming.com

Keep up with WhalePlay on X, Facebook, & Instagram

Contact

Community Manager

Izabela Zibileanu

WhalePlay

marketing@whaleplay.com