UPDATE: 10 SEPT, 5:09 PM EST: Donald Trump has confirmed the death of Charlie Kirk via a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. The post read, 'The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!'

As Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk for his life following a shocking shooting at Utah Valley University, attention has also turned to the woman who has stood firmly by his side—his wife, Erika Frantzve. The pair have built both a family and a public presence together, navigating politics, faith, and entrepreneurship.

From Beauty Queen To Political Partner

Frantzve, 35, is no stranger to the spotlight. Crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012, she also played collegiate basketball at Regis University in Colorado before embarking on a path that combined public service, faith, and business.

She went on to graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in Political Science and International Relations, earned a Juris Master's degree from Liberty University in 2017, and completed a Doctorate in Christian Leadership in 2022.

Career And Faith-Based Work

Beyond her academic accomplishments, Frantzve has pursued multiple ventures that reflect her Christian faith and entrepreneurial spirit. She works as a licensed real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City, while also founding Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to community empowerment.

Her official website lists her as CEO and founder of several initiatives, including the PROCLAIM Ministry x Bible In 365 clothing line. She also runs PROCLAIM Streetwear, a faith-based fashion label, and launched the inspirational podcast Midweek Rise Up in 2019.

Marriage To Charlie Kirk

Frantzve began dating Kirk in 2019 and the two announced their engagement in late 2020. They married on 8 May 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by family and close friends. Both have spoken publicly about how their Christian faith forms the cornerstone of their relationship.

The couple often appear together at Turning Point USA events, with Frantzve occasionally addressing crowds herself. Those who know her describe her as a passionate ministry leader and a strong influence in Kirk's life and work.

Life As A Mother

Kirk and Frantzve are also proud parents. They welcomed their daughter, Sarah Rose, in 2021 and a son in 2023. While they have chosen to keep their children's faces off social media, both often share glimpses of family life online, showing their commitment to balancing political prominence with private devotion to their young family.

A Rising Public Figure

Over the past several years, Frantzve has carved out her own space in conservative circles, often speaking at events both with and without her husband. Her journey from pageant stages to political platforms highlights the breadth of her career.

While Kirk has become a polarising figure in American politics, his wife has established herself as a multifaceted entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate for faith-based initiatives. Together, they have become a prominent power couple within the conservative movement, with Frantzve continuing to grow her influence as Kirk recovers in hospital.

Originally published on IBTimes UK