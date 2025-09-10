Uber Technologies has partnered with fintech firm Pipe to offer U.S. restaurant partners on the Uber Eats platform access to working capital. The integration, announced Wednesday enables eligible merchants to receive customized capital offers directly within the Uber Eats Manager app, based on their revenue, cash flow, and business performance.

According to a press release by Pipe, the collaboration aims to support restaurant growth by providing financial solutions that traditional banks often overlook. Luke Voiles, CEO of Pipe, stated, "Working with Uber, Pipe is able to move fast to understand the needs of these restaurants and deliver capital where traditional banks have failed." The integration is designed to streamline the process, allowing restaurant owners to focus on their operations while accessing necessary funds.

Uber Eats Manager is a platform that allows restaurant partners to monitor, manage, and grow their businesses. By integrating Pipe's capital offerings into this platform, Uber aims to simplify the financial support process for its partners. The move reflects Uber's ongoing efforts to enhance its services for restaurant partners, providing them with tools to manage their businesses more effectively.

The partnership with Pipe is part of Uber's broader strategy to expand its financial services offerings. In recent years, Uber has collaborated with various fintech companies to provide drivers and couriers with financial tools, such as the Uber Pro Card, which offers instant payments and cash-back rewards. The integration with Pipe further solidifies Uber's commitment to supporting its partners with innovative financial solutions.

As reported by Reuters, the collaboration with Pipe is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the U.S., providing them with the capital needed to grow and thrive in a competitive market. The integration is currently available to eligible merchants using the Uber Eats Manager app.