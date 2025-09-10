Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Vicepresident Kamala Harris, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom, Senator Bernie Sanders and more Democratic leaders have reacted to the death of Charlie Kirk. The 31-year-old conservative activist was shot during an event at the University of Utah. His passing was announced by President Donald Trump.

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones," wrote former president Biden.

There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2025

Obama posted a message in X (Twitter): "We don't yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie's family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

"I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence," wrote the former Vicepresident and Presidential candidate.

I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family.



Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 10, 2025

Senator Bernie Sanders sent a message to his family.

Political violence has no place in this country. We must condemn this horrifying attack.



My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 10, 2025

The governor of California Gavin Newsom posted his position soon after the news of the attack became public.

The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2025

The same message was echoed by New York mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani. "I am horrified," he said. "Political violence has no place in our country."

I'm horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah.



Political violence has no place in our country. — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 10, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times