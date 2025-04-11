WhatsApp has simply released a monster update filled with 12 brand-new features intended to enhance the user experience, increase productivity, and further make communication even easier.

In a departure from the typical beta-tested trickle of updates, however, this drop delivers a sizeable overhaul in one fell swoop- and users are curious already.

Online Status Now Visible in Group Chats

According to a WhatsApp blog post, one of the most useful new features is the Online indicator in group chats, which allows you to immediately know who's online right below the group name. This tiny but effective tweak makes group work and discussion feel livelier.

Group Highlights to Reduce Notification Overload

To reduce notification fatigue, WhatsApp now allows you to turn on Highlights for group chats.

It will only alert you if you are mentioned, someone is responding to your messages, or if the message comes from a saved contact. This is a game-changer for staying productive without losing out on important updates.

Smarter Event Planning in Chats

Planning events just got simpler with a whole range of new event planning features. Now you can create vents on 1-to-1 chats themselves, add a plus one to events, set an end date and time for events, pin events to the top of the chat, and RSVP as "maybe." It's an all-around personal calendar now.

Tap to Copy Reactions

Reacting just got faster. You can now tap another person's emoji reaction to add the same one to a message, avoiding the extra step of opening the emoji menu.

iOS Users Receive Document Scanning and Default App Settings

On iOS, you can now scan and share documents directly from WhatsApp with cropping and save functions. You can even make WhatsApp your default calling and messaging app on eligible versions of iOS by going to Settings > Default.

Zoom In on Video Calls and Add People Easily

The video-calling feature got a boost, too. You can now invite a person to a current 1-to-1 call from right within the chat. You can also pinch to zoom in calls, but this is for iOS only.

Smoother and Higher-Quality Video Calls

At the back end, WhatsApp improved the quality of video calls as well as video call stability. GSM Arena reports that the app automatically switches to an HD quality mode when it can read sufficient bandwidth to provide a smoother experience.

Apart from that, you can now also record and post short clips for up to 60 seconds, receive voice message transcripts, and create and share a QR code that will take users to your channel.

We expect WhatsApp to drop more announcements about these beta features in the next few weeks.

Originally published on Tech Times