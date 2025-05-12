White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Qatar expects "absolutely nothing" in return for a lavish aircraft donation, leading to a slew of mockery online.

Leavitt confirmed reports that the Qatari government had offered to gift a high-end aircraft—reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars—to the Department of Defense during a FOX News appearance on Monday. The plane, expected to serve as a luxurious Air Force One stand-in, has drawn speculation about its purpose, ownership, and legality.

KILMEADE: Do you worry that if they Qataris give us something like this that they'll want something in return?



LEAVITT: Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind pic.twitter.com/WnoBO4Beh3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

When asked if there was concern that the gift was motivated by a quid pro quo expectation, Leavitt did not hesitate before she replied: "Absolutely not, because they know President Trump and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind."

Online, critics accused the administration of insulting the public's intelligence. "They really think we're stupid, don't they?" wrote an X user, echoing a sentiment repeated by many across social media. "How do the American people benefit from Donald having a golden airplane from a foreign government?"

I'm so tired of them playing with us.

It's beyond insulting. — I'll Love Pink Forever!! (@___Pinkie___) May 12, 2025

"People don't give $400 million gifts because they're trying to be nice," added another commenter. "It's just hilarious we all have to pretend this isn't the biggest bribe in American political history."

Others pointed to what they see as a glaring contradiction between the administration's populist messaging and its tolerance for foreign opulence. "What happened to all those MAGAs and Trump screaming to only buy American?" one user wrote.

Nothings free sweetheart! — We Can Only Hope!! (@kismet7859) May 12, 2025

Some raised constitutional concerns, citing the Emoluments Clause, which bars federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval. "Trump is violating the Emoluments clause," one comment alleged. "His actions are unconstitutional and he should be impeached."

While Leavitt noted that the legal details of the gift are "still being worked out," and assured "any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law," it did little to alleviate critics' suspicion regarding the exchange.

"Leavitt is not a Press Secretary, she's a defense attorney," an untrusting user wrote. "You really gotta turn your critical thinking all the way down to zero to buy into this MAGA regime, eh?" questioned another.

Roughly one week earlier, Trump Organization — which is currently operated by Trump's eldest sons — inked a real estate deal to develop a massive 18-hole golf course and luxury beachside villas in Qatar. The business venture is a partnership with a Saudi Arabian company, Dar Global, and an organization owned by the Qatari government, Qatari Diar.

As legal and ethical questions swirl and details about the ownership and use of the plane remain unclear, at least some critics kept their feedback positive. "You have to admire the chutzpah," admitted one.

You have to admire the chutzpah — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) May 12, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times