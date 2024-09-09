KEY POINTS Ogle is a widely-recognized figure in crypto due to his expertise in cybersecurity and negotiations

He helped negotiate for the return of $240 million in stolen funds in the 2023 exploit of Euler Finance

Details remain scant about WLFI, but the Trumps have said it should benefit unbanked individuals

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the decentralized finance project of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has managed to get onboard an influential figure in the cryptocurrency space: Ogle. Who is Ogle and what expertise can he offer to the Donald Trump-backed project?

WLFI announced Sunday that it tapped Ogle, a prominent pseudonymous crypto sleuth, to be an advisor. According to the Trump brothers' crypto venture, Ogle "is here to make blockchain secure, user-friendly, and accessible for all."

Soon after, Ogle confirmed that he has accepted the offer to become an advisor for WLFI, saying it has always been his interest to help "keep people in crypto safe." He clarified that his advisor role in WLFI has "no official association" with GlueNet, the blockchain he co-founded.

Who is Ogle?

Ogle is recognized in the crypto space due to the role he has played in helping victims of crypto hacks and scams recover their stolen funds through his cybersecurity and negotiations expertise.

Ogle founded the Ogle Security Group, which is a group of Web2 and Web3 natives that "combine unconventional security methods with professional negotiation expertise" to track down pilfered crypto assets. According to the website, the group has helped trace more than $350 million of stolen funds.

CoinDesk recognized Ogle as one of its Most Influential 2023 individuals and entities in the crypto space. In its special feature on Ogle, the outlet noted how the crypto negotiator "shows up where he's needed" and has been "inventing best practices for negotiating with crypto criminals."

Notably, Ogle helped negotiate for the return of stolen funds from the massive Euler Finance exploit in March 2023, where $240 million was returned.

Crypto Celebrates Ogle's New Role

Base builder Boujee congratulated the crypto sleuth for the new milestone in his journey, noting how Ogle is "much appreciated" for all the work he is doing for everyone on-chain.

One user said Ogle is an "MVP and [of] extreme value to have on board any project," adding that the WLFI team is blessed to have him as an advisor," while another said Ogle's addition to the team suggests the Trump brothers are "listening" to what crypto users are saying "and that's a very good thing."

On the other hand, there were also a few who continued to raise concerns about the project and its future, even as they believed that Ogle is a great figure in the crypto space.

Perfect Timing for Ogle's Addition

Ogle's announcement as WLFI's new advisor came as questions emerged about the project's supposed "striking" similarities with Dough Finance, a blockchain app that recently got exploited for $2 million.

CoinDesk first unveiled a white paper that ex-President Donald Trump's team had reportedly been circulating. The white paper provided a since-deleted Github code that appeared to be largely based on the Dough Finance code.

It remains to be seen whether the WLFI team will address questions regarding the code and whether it will soon provide more details about what the platform will actually do for crypto users. So far, the Trumps have hinted that the platform will help unbanked consumers.