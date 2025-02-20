KEY POINTS The CoinDesk article reported on what Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was the 'Trump effect' on the major $XRP holder

In the last week, $XRP outperformed all other crypto coins on CoinGecko's Top 10 crypto assets by market cap

Trump has only officially endorsed the following crypto: $WLFI and his own memecoin, $TRUMP

XRP surged significantly in the last 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump posted an article featuring the "Trump Effect" around tech firm Ripple on his social media platform Truth Social, reinvigorating the XRP Army.

Data from CoinGecko showed that the XRP Ledger's native cryptocurrency traded at around $2.74 at one point, as XRP users were thrilled that the president "mentioned" Ripple, the largest holder of the XRP coin.

The 'Trump Effect' on US-Based Ripple

Late on Tuesday, the 45th and 47th U.S. president took to Truth Social to share a CoinDesk article titled, "Donald Trump Effect Bumps Ripple Labs U.S. Deals, XRP Gains."

Trump didn't have anything to say about the article and just shared it on his timeline, but the excitement among XRP users was intense.

As of late Wednesday, over 2,500 Truth Social users have re-posted Trump's original post, and his post received over 9,400 likes on the platform. Ripple is based in the U.S., and Trump has repeatedly said in recent months he will make the country the world's leader in crypto.

XRP holders have since started sharing about the development on X.

The Bearable Bull, a well-followed figure in crypto, said he expects to see XRP prices hitting $8 following what some in the XRP Army referred to as an "endorsement" of XRP by the president himself.

Notably, since winning the presidential elections, Trump has only ever officially endorsed the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token and his own meme coin, Official Trump (TRUMP).

What Does the Article Say?

As per the CoinDesk article, Ripple was "bumped" by Trump's promises to the broader crypto space, as the company reported an increase in local deals and hiring efforts following Trump's 2024 presidential victory.

It also featured quotes from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who said early last month that the "'Trump effect' is already making crypto great again – through his campaign, and in the Administration's day 1 priorities."

Ripple, which oversees the development of the XRP Ledger, recently launched its own stablecoin, the Ripple USD (RLUSD), which is deemed a potential challenger to Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin by market cap.

$XRP Outperforms Top 10 Crypto in 7-Week Period

Aside from its skyrocketing movement, XRP also outperformed all other Top 10 cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko in the last seven days, possibly buoyed by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledgments of proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In seven-day charts of the world's Top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization, XRP is the only digital coin in the green.

To compare, Bitcoin is down nearly 1% in the week, while XRP saw a 10.4% gain in the same period. Ethereum was slightly making progress in the last seven days, with a 0.1% spike, while Cardano is down 1.8%.

BNB bled 6.3% in the past week, and Solana (SOL) shed a significant 13.1%.

XRP is the world's third-largest crypto token by market cap. In terms of prices, the digital asset is still far from reaching Bitcoin, but many XRP holders believe greater regulatory clarity under Trump could boost the token's price to unprecedented highs.