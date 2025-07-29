Cynthia Piccini has always seen the world a little differently. As a child in urban New York, her sanctuary was not a therapist's couch or a school counselor's office; it was a grumpy old man's garden. "He didn't like people, didn't like kids," she shares. "But every day, I would ask if I could just look at his flowers." Eventually, the man softened. They formed a quiet bond, and he began to teach her about gardening. That memory, rooted in nature and a silent connection, became a cornerstone of Cynthia's worldview: healing starts with presence.

Today, Cynthia is the founder of Breathe Easy Therapy Services and Breathe Easy Wellness (Breathe Easy), a marriage and family therapist, and a vocal advocate for shifting the way people approach mental health. Her journey here was not linear; it was forged through hardship, community, and a relentless commitment to building spaces where people can heal.

At 21, her life changed when her mother suffered a debilitating stroke. "Watching our community rally around us, seeing how my mom and dad's siblings responded, it made me realize that nature was not enough. People carry deep trauma. We also need each other," she says. That experience forced Cynthia to give up her plans to teach English abroad. She became a caretaker, helping her mother and siblings navigate a new reality while quietly tending to her own emotional wounds.

She eventually returned to school, funding every semester, rent check, and textbook herself. "I had multiple jobs since I was 11 or 12," she says. "My parents did what they could, but I had to work hard to reach my own goals. But I knew I needed to be part of the solution." Her passion for therapy was born not just out of personal struggle, but also out of seeing how systems often fail people at their most vulnerable.

"I didn't want to join a big hospital or agency where I would be restricted by red tape and insurance loopholes. I wanted to create something different, something human," Cynthia explains. That "something" became Breathe Easy, named for her emphasis on breathwork and trauma-informed care. "When you are dysregulated, the breath is your power. It's something you always have access to," she says.

The practice started with just Cynthia and her husband's support. Today, it has grown into a multidisciplinary center that houses therapists, yoga instructors, mindfulness educators, and even a salt cave, all designed to promote healing beyond the traditional talk therapy model.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year. Yet a significant percentage of them don't receive any treatment. Cynthia believes that part of the reason is the outdated narrative around therapy. She states, "People think you have to be broken to go to therapy. But therapy is like going to the gym; it's for your mind. It's about growth, not crisis."

That's why Cynthia is redefining what mental health support looks like. At Breathe Easy, one might attend a premarital group workshop, a Yoga class for seniors, or a children's group called "Little People Big Emotions." One will also find therapists trained in complex trauma and chronic illness support. "It's not just about talking," she says. "It's about living. It's about touching your partner during couples yoga and realizing you have not done that in years. That's therapy, too."

Her team is just as intentional as the programs. "Hiring people who are truly passionate about healing was non-negotiable," she says. Her yoga instructor has trained in India, Bali, and Malaysia. Her breathwork specialist teaches nationally and has equipped educators with trauma-informed calming techniques. The team also includes a highly trained massage therapist and an esthetician.

Cynthia's work is personal. Her parents are both now disabled, her mother from a stroke, her father from Parkinson's. She and her sisters have spent nearly two decades supporting them. She's also a mom herself, raising a young daughter while navigating the dual demands of caregiving and business ownership. "It has not been easy," she says, "but it's shown me the value of resilience, love, and having a community to hold you."

Cynthia Piccini's message from Breathe Easy is simple: "You don't need to wait for a crisis to take care of yourself. You deserve to feel good now."