Developer Ready at Dawn has revealed that its physics-based arena brawler “Deformers” is no longer financially viable and it is shutting down the game’s servers this coming August.

Earlier this week, Ready at Dawn published a notice informing fans and players of “Deformers” about the game’s unfortunate fate. “After much deliberation, Ready at Dawn has made the difficult decision to shut down ‘Deformers’ servers in its Western and European markets on August 9th, 2018.”

Apart from shutting down gaming servers, Ready at Dawn has also confirmed that it will cease all development immediately and disable all physical and digital purchases as well as real-money Strand Pack purchasing.

Starting this past Friday, the developer made all Workshop items available for free. The studio said the move is to give players the chance to unlock all Forms and Styles for continued use when the game’s online play feature is no longer around. Moreover, Ready at Dawn is going to automatically unlock all Forms and Styles before the shutdown. No specific date was given, so it could happen days before or on the day of the shutdown.

The team behind “Deformers” also thanked everyone who supported the brawler. “Thank you for supporting us in pursuing our passion project. It isn’t often that a team gets that opportunity, and in the process also has the fortune to meet such wonderful and passionate players to join us on our journey. You’ve shared in our challenges and encouraged us along the way with your inspiring messages, artwork, and wonderful videos. We couldn’t have come this far without you.”

Ready at Dawn assured fans that its decision regarding “Deformers” will have a good impact on its work. “This decision will allow us to keep providing the best play experience as possible for our other games and also enable us to continue to bring you new and exciting games in the future.”

Ready at Dawn is the studio responsible for “Daxter,” “God of War: Chains of Olympus,” “God of War: Ghost of Sparta,” “Lone Echo” and “The Order: 1886.”

Photo: Ready at Dawn