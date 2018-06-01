Apple is only expected to introduce iOS 12 at next week’s WWDC 2018 event, but the emojis that are coming to iPhones through iOS 13 next year have already been leaked.

Emojipedia listed some of the new emojis that are arriving to iOS devices in 2019 in a blog post published Friday. According to the site, headlining the list of 2019 emojis are the White Heart and Flamingo — two emojis that are requested by a lot of users for this year.

Aside from the White Heart and Flamingo, a Diving Mask, Waffle, Axe, Diya Lamp and Hindu Temple are the other emojis that could come with the next Unicode release, which is planned for March 2019. The other five emojis are just candidates for now, so they are not yet part of the official lineup.

Emojipedia previously revealed the other characters that are also rumored for the Unicode 12 lineup. They include Yawning Face, Ballet Shoes, Sloth, Butter, Ringed Planet and Stethoscope. All of them are still candidates, so it’s not certain if they are indeed debuting next year.

For this year, Unicode 11 is set to launch alongside the iOS 12 update in the fall. They are also expected to roll out to social media companies over the summer. Unicode 11 is said to contain a total of 66 new emojis and they are all listed below:

Smiling Face with 3 Hearts

Hot Face

Cold Face

Partying Face

Woozy Face

Pleading Face

Superhero

Supervillain

Leg

Foot

Bone

Tooth

Goggles

Lab Coat

Hiking Boot

Flat Show

Raccoon

Llama

Hippopotamus

Kangaroo

Badger

Swan

Peacock

Parrot

Lobster

Mosquito

Microbe

Mango

Leafy Green

Bagel

Salt

Moon Cake

Cupcake

Compass

Brick

Skateboard

Luggage

Firecracker

Red Gift Enveloper

Softball

Flying Disc

Lacrosse

Nazar Amulet

Jigsaw

Teddy Bear

Abacus

Receipt

Toolbox

Magnet

Test Tube

Petri Dish

DNA

Fire Extinguisher

Lotion Bottle

Thread

Yarn

Safety Pin

Broom

Basket

Roll of Toilet Paper

Soap

Sponge

Emoji Component Red Hair

Emoji Component Curly Hair

Emoji Component Bald

Emoji Component White Hair

The new Unicode 11 emojis are coming to Twitter, EmojiOne, Facebook and Microsoft this summer. They are then expected to come to Google and Apple services sometime between September and December of this year, before heading to Samsung’s platform early next year. It isn’t known yet when the new emojis are making their way to WhatsApp.

Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble