A third model could be joining the Galaxy S9 series soon. A new Geekbench entry is hinting at a mini version of the Galaxy S8’s successor. However, since the Galaxy S8 mini did not happen, this, too, could also be a prototype that won’t see the light of the day.

Earlier this week, test scores for a Samsung handset with model number SM-G8750 showed up on the cross-platform processor benchmarking site. The device is listed as having an Octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset and 4GB RAM. The handset is running Android 8.0.0 and has decent single-core and multi-core scores of 1619 and 5955, respectively.

According to Sammobile, it’s possible that the Samsung SM-G8750 phone could be the one that is currently being tested for launch as the Galaxy S9 mini. The fact that it is running Android Oreo means that it is a new device that is still in the works. Unfortunately, no other specs or features were mentioned, so it’s still not clear if the phone is indeed a prototype of the S9 mini.

If Samsung were to really launch the device as the Galaxy S9 mini, then it could mark the revival of the Galaxy S mini series. It can be noted that the South Korean tech company released a mini version for the Galaxy S3, S4 and S5. The Galaxy S7 and S8 were rumored to come with their mini versions as well, but they never happened.

The mini versions of the Galaxy S flagship handsets are similar to what Sony does to its lineup of phones. They are devices that are mostly similar to the flagship entries in terms of appearance and hardware, but they come with minor compromises on screen resolution, display size, battery capacity and other areas, as pointed out by First Post.

Although it’s been a while since Samsung launched an S mini device, the company has been diligently releasing S Active handsets since the Galaxy S4 era. So could the new Geekbench entry be referring to an S9 Active phone instead of an S9 mini? Sammobile says it’s possible. The model number of the leaked phone does not match any of the current series, but the site claims it could possibly be a rugged mid-range phone that’s bound for the Chinese market only. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything though, so it’s best to wait for an official announcement.

