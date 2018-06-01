Epix has set the premiere date for Season 2 of “Get Shorty.”

According to Deadline, the comedy-drama series created by Davey Holmes and inspired by the 1990 Elmore Leonard novel of the same name will return on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT.

“Major Crimes” alum Raymond Cruz has also joined the cast in the recurring role of Swayze, the brutal and murderous leader of a Latino prison gang who styles himself after Patrick Swayze, with long, flowing locks of hair and 80s-inspired dance moves.

Cruz joins previously announced series newcomers Sonya Walger, Alex Sawyer, Felicity Huffman, Andrew Leeds, Steven Weber, and Amy Seimetz.

Walger will play the role of Lila, the representative of the Los Angeles wing of a deadly drug cartel. Unlike her Nevada counterparts, Lila is corporate and cleanly efficient, but no less deadly. When Lila pushes Amara (Lidia Porto) around, the conflict between them turns bloody.

Sawyer will portray David Oumou, an earnest actor working an unglamorous day job until a shocking murder brings him attention and makes him a breakout star.

Huffman will recur as Clara Dillard, a mothering, high-level special agent for the FBI. Described as hippie therapist meets J. Edgar Hoover, Clara takes over the investigation focusing on Amara and her crime organization.

Leeds will play Clara’s partner Ken Stevenson. Ken and Clara manage Rick (Ray Romano) as their CI as they seek to bring down Amara’s drug cartel. While expert at being supportive and upbeat, Ken also has the talent for forcing people to do unpleasant things.

Weber, meanwhile, will appear in multiple episodes as Lawrence Budd, an impossibly powerful Hollywood film producer who collaborates with Miles (Chris O’Dowd) and Rick in a new film. A medical condition has left Lawrence hairless, so he glues on a wig and eyebrows. He also commutes via helicopter and landscapes his yard with fully grown trees.

Lastly, Seimetz will play the recurring role of Jinny, a mysterious love interest for Miles, who performs a strange, new-age crystal ceremony and could open doors to an elite Hollywood world. The more Miles learns about Seimetz, the more he realizes she’s not the person she’s pretending to be.

In addition to Portio, Romano, and O’Dowd, other original cast members returning for Season 2 are Sean Bridgers as Louis, Carolyn Dodd as Emma Daly, Goya Robles as Yago, Megan Stevenson as April Quinn, Lucy Walters as Katie Daly, and Sarah Stiles as Gladys.

Are you excited for Season 2 of “Get Shorty”? Sound off in the comments section below!