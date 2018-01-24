Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already preparing for their big day.

The duke and the "Suits" actress will be tying the knot in May. At the time, Prince Harry and Markle are already busy for their upcoming nuptials and here are some of the updates about the next royal wedding.

Wedding Entourage

According to Us Weekly, Kate Middleton will be there as a guest. However, Princess Charlotte will be one of the four flower girls. Meanwhile, Prince George will be the page boy.

It remains unknown who Markle's maid of honor will be, but the publication noted that she has already selected one. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly tapping Prince William to be his best man. But according to the Duke of Cambridge earlier, his brother has not asked him to have that role yet.

Wedding Guest List

Markle's friends in Hollywood including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Misha Nonoo are expected to be in attendance on her big day. Her "Suits" costars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Match will also be invited.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle may not send an invite to Donald Trump and their good friend, Barack Obama and his family. This is to ensure that there will no "diplomatic row."

However, one of Prince Harry's exes may be there. According to an insider, the groom to be and Chelsy Davy remain good friends. Thus, the latter may receive an invite. However, Cressida Bonas may not likely make it into the wedding guest list.

Wedding Cake

According to an insider, Prince Harry and Markle are big fans of bananas. Thus, the couple will have a wedding cake made of bananas.

"This will be the first royal wedding cake made from banana," the source said.

Wedding Reception

Prince Harry and Markle reportedly wanted to have their wedding reception at the "dreamy" Frogmore House. However, the couple was advised to hold it at the St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle instead because it is more suitable for their wedding party.

"They would have loved Frogmore for the party, particularly Meghan who has called it 'dreamy', but they have been told St George's Hall is far more practical," an insider said.

Twists and Surprises

Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials will not be as grand as Prince William and Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. It is deemed to be simpler. In fact, they might skip the balcony kiss and the conventional horse-drawn carriage. The couple will make their own rules on their big day.

"The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day," a source told Us Weekly.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall