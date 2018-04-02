Google supposedly snubbed Easter as they did not display a Google Doodle to observe the festival celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the 18th year in a row.

A few reports argue that the world’s leading search engine is ignoring Easter deliberately as it has a doodle to celebrate everything else right from a burning man (a pagan cult festival in the desert) to scientists' birthdays, gay pride etc.

Reports state that the last time Google had a doodle on Easter was back in the year 2000 and that this is not the first time that the search engine has tried to “whitewash Christianity”.

In the past too, the company has been criticized for censoring Christian vloggers on YouTube, going as far as to censor questions about Jesus on its home device.

Photo: Getty Images / Armend Nimani

This year too, Google faced plenty of backlash on Twitter for cold-shouldering Easter.

One user named Paul Joseph Watson, Infowars editor-at-large wrote, “So Google has a doodle for every obscure ‘woke’ person/event imaginable, but nothing for Easter? #EasterSunday.”

YouTuber Jill Colton tweeted, “Once again, no @Google doodle for #Easter. They have doodles for every other mediocre occasion (incl the Olympic "fruit games"), but they can't even make an Easter bunny/egg graphic? Their contempt for Christian traditions is clear as day. #GoogleIsGarbage.”

Back on Easter Sunday 2011, the issue had come up quite strongly when someone had expressed their disappointment at Google cutting off Easter and had posted a question for the company.

They wrote, “I am taken aback that there was no Easter Doodle today. Easter is a major Christian celebration that does not take any review of a committee to see if there is a reason to include. This appears that Google is anti-Christian leaning. What happened to "open consideration" of differing views? I am working in a Muslim country and people here have no qualms about saying "Happy Easter" or "Merry Christmas". I am disappointed you chose to omit it,” NewsBusters.org reported.

In 2015, a Google employee and community manager named AJ clarified the company’s stance.

He wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for your feedback. We enjoy celebrating holidays at Google but, as you may imagine, it can be difficult for us to choose which events to highlight on our site each year. Sometimes for a given date, we feature a historical event or influential figure that we haven't yet highlighted in the past.”

This year, on being asked about the issue again, Google told Fox News that they celebrated Easter in their own way with a tweet in which they wished everyone a Happy Easter but unfortunately that wasn’t enough.