Pauley Perrette may have just exposed the truth behind her departure from CBS’ “NCIS” after 15 seasons.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old actress grabbed the opportunity to disclose the things that went down before her exit from the criminal investigative series — things which she said were being censored by a “machine,” as first reported by People.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette first tweeted last Saturday. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

Perrette, who played forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the show, did a follow-up the next day saying, “Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime.”

In another tweet, Perrette explained that there’s this “very rich, very powerful publicity machine” that is controlling and producing all the false stories about her and her departure from the show to protect the crew. She never dropped names, but she insinuated that a man from the crew had physically assaulted her.

“I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assault. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone,” she finally stated.

Perrette’s revelation comes days after her May 8 finale episode was aired. It also comes less than a month following her interview with CBS’ “Sunday Morning” in which she mourned over her exit after being with the show for a very long time.

“It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it. I’m still grieving. And it’s sad. I, like, usually cry in my car every single day when I drive to work. I usually cry on my way home at some point,” she said at the time.

Perrette first announced that she was leaving “NCIS” in October 2017. “So, it is true that I am leaving ‘NCIS’ after this season … It was a decision made last year,” she wrote in a note she shared on Twitter back then. “I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Delmas