Samsung is believed to be rebranding some of its products in the near future. A new report claims the South Korean tech company’s virtual reality headset’s name will be changed from Gear VR to Galaxy VR.

On Tuesday, sources exclusively told Sammobile that Samsung’s Gear VR headset series will be rebranded as the Galaxy VR. However, the news site admitted that it isn’t sure when Samsung will actually announce and implement this change.

Sammobile speculates that the new name of the VR headset series could be announced alongside the Galaxy S10 — the 10th anniversary installment in Galaxy S-branded series. The upcoming flagship is currently expected to be announced at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019.

The site also indicated that while it’s possible for the Galaxy VR name to debut with the Galaxy Note 9, it would mean that a newer VR headset would be required for the next Note-labeled phablet. Therefore, the possibility that the Galaxy VR branding could be made official early next year seems more plausible.

Aside from its VR headset, Samsung is also rumored to be switching up the names of its Gear S and Gear Fit smartwatches. Last month, it was found out that Samsung came up with a trademark application for wearables that are labeled Galaxy and not Gear.

Around the same time, notable technology leaker Evan Blass revealed on Twitter that some Samsung employees were seen wearing Gear smartwatches that appeared to be running Google’s Wear OS (formerly Android Wear). This caused some to assume that Samsung could be abandoning its Tizen OS for Wear OS.

Meanwhile, a sketchy rumor claims Samsung is actually working on two new smartwatches. One of which is said to be the Galaxy Watch that’s running Wear OS, while the other is a Gear-branded smartwatch that’s still running Tizen OS. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything though, so it’s best to stay skeptical.

